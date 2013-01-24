Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC8212/02
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Keep it out of sight! Keep it out of sight! Keep it out of sight!
      -{discount-value}

      Vacuum cleaner with bag

      FC8212/02

      Keep it out of sight!

      Thanks to its ultra-compact design, this vacuum cleaner is lightweight and easy to store. A convenient plastic storage box neatly stores the vacuum and other cleaning accessories after use. This vacuum is also compatible with the s-bag

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Vacuum cleaner with bag

      Keep it out of sight!

      Thanks to its ultra-compact design, this vacuum cleaner is lightweight and easy to store. A convenient plastic storage box neatly stores the vacuum and other cleaning accessories after use. This vacuum is also compatible with the s-bag

      Keep it out of sight!

      Thanks to its ultra-compact design, this vacuum cleaner is lightweight and easy to store. A convenient plastic storage box neatly stores the vacuum and other cleaning accessories after use. This vacuum is also compatible with the s-bag

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Vacuum cleaner with bag

      Keep it out of sight!

      Thanks to its ultra-compact design, this vacuum cleaner is lightweight and easy to store. A convenient plastic storage box neatly stores the vacuum and other cleaning accessories after use. This vacuum is also compatible with the s-bag

      Similar products

      See all bag-vacuum-cleaner

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Vacuum cleaner with bag

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Keep it out of sight!

        Ultra-compact, with storage box

        • ParquetCare
        Durable and hygienic plastic box

        Durable and hygienic plastic box

        The tailor-made storage box has a partition to store the hose and a tray to store the nozzle, tube and accessories above the vacuum cleaner. Other cleaning equipment, such as cloths, sprays etc., can be stored inside as well. The box has a flat cover to allow storage of other things on top.

        1600 Watt motor generating 300 Watt max. suction power

        1600 Watt motor generating 300 Watt max. suction power

        Efficient 1600 Watt motor generates 300 Watt max. suction power for a good cleaning result.

        HEPA filter for excellent filtration of the exhaust air

        HEPA filter for excellent filtration of the exhaust air

        This HEPA filter catches harmful microscopic vermin that cause respiratory allergies. To maintain effective filtration, replace the HEPA filter every 6 months.

        s-bag is the standard disposable dust bag

        s-bag is the standard disposable dust bag

        s-bag is the standard disposable dust bag that is widely available and easily recognisable by its logo. It is suitable for bag vacuum cleaners from Philips, Electrolux, AEG, Volta and Tornado.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Colour
          Fresh green

        • Filtration

          Dust bag type
          s-bag
          Dust capacity
          2  l
          Exhaust filter
          HEPA washable filter

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories
          • Crevice tool
          • Small nozzle
          Accessory storage
          In storage box
          Additional nozzle
          Parquet nozzle
          Standard nozzle
          All-purpose nozzle

        • Performance

          Airflow (max)
          36  l/s
          Input power (IEC)
          1400  W
          Input power (max)
          1600  W
          Noise level (Lc IEC)
          84  dB
          Suction power (max)
          300  W
          Vacuum (max)
          36  kPa

        • Usability

          Action radius
          8  m
          Carrying handle
          Top and front
          Cord length
          5  m
          Tube coupling
          Conical
          Dust bag full indicator
          Yes
          Tube type
          Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
          Wheel type
          Plastic

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          3.5  kg

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount