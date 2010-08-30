Search terms

    USB Flash Drive

    FM16FD35B/00
      Easy, user-friendly plug-and-play device.The colourful Philips USB flash drive Urban edition makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Easy to use, plug and play!

      Swap files in a flash!

      • 16 GB
      • Urban Edition 2.0

      Trendy USB stick due to colourful design

      Pick your trendy colour; canary yellow, party pink, ultraviolet purple, dragon green, electric blue or sunrise orange to enhance your daily pursuits of storing and sharing your data and hike up the fun factor

      Easy opening and user-friendly packaging

      The markings and perforations on the packaging show you the best way to open your packaging and get quick access to your USB stick without hassle.

      Activity indicator lights up when copying files

      An appealing LED indicator shows you the drive is properly connected and working, and pulsates faster when copying files to or from its memory.

      16 GB storage capacity for large data files

      A useful 16 GB gives you the capacity to swap and share much larger or more files via the USB port of your PC or laptop.

      Fast data transfer with high-speed USB 2.0

      High-speed data transfer rates significantly cut annoying waiting time when you are copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.

      Functionally designed to perfectly fit your wallet

      This form factor offers you an easy way to carry your valuable data with you because this USB flash card drive will fit perfectly in your wallet.

      Protective integrated cap for your convenience

      Never lose your cap again! The protective cap is integrated into the product design, so it will always stay attached to the USB stick. To bring it into use, you only have to turn the cap backwards, plug the stick in and play.

      Technical Specifications

      • Storage Media

        Built-in Memory Capacity
        16  GB

      • Connectivity

        USB
        High-speed USB 2.0

      • System Requirements

        PC OS
        Windows® XP and higher; Mac OS 9.0 and higher; Linux 2.4.0 and higher

      • Miscellaneous

        Warranty
        2 years

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

