  • Lower Price

  • 2 year warranty

  • Less Waste

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Small, light, for use anywhere Small, light, for use anywhere Small, light, for use anywhere

      USB Flash Drive

      FM64DA132B/10

      Small, light, for use anywhere

      This aluminium beauty has both USB and microUSB connectors for use with computers, smartphones and tablets! Its tiny and light aluminium body means you can carry it everywhere you go, and its USB OTG functionality means you can use it almost anywhere!

      See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all SD cards

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Small, light, for use anywhere

      USB OTG with USB and microUSB connectors

      • 64 GB
      • 2-in-1

      Trendy USB stick due to colourful design

      Pick your trendy colour; canary yellow, party pink, ultraviolet purple, dragon green, electric blue or sunrise orange to enhance your daily pursuits of storing and sharing your data and hike up the fun factor

      Protective integrated cap for your convenience

      Never lose your cap again! The protective cap is integrated into the product design, so it will always stay attached to the USB stick. To bring it into use, you only have to turn the cap backwards, plug the stick in and play.

      Easy opening and user-friendly packaging

      The markings and perforations on the packaging show you the best way to open your packaging and get quick access to your USB stick without hassle.

      Activity indicator lights up when copying files

      An appealing LED indicator shows you the drive is properly connected and working, and pulsates faster when copying files to or from its memory.

      64 GB storage capacity for large data files

      A useful 64 GB gives you the capacity to swap, share and save much larger or more files via the USB port of your PC or laptop.

      Fast data transfer with high-speed USB 3.0

      High-speed data transfer rates significantly cut annoying waiting time when you are copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.

      Technical Specifications

      • Storage Media

        Built-in Memory Capacity
        64  GB
        Transfer rate
        reads max. 110 MB/s

      • Connectivity

        USB
        SuperSpeed USB 3.0

      • System Requirements

        PC OS
        Windows® XP and higher; Mac OS 9.0 and higher; Linux 2.4.0 and higher

      • Miscellaneous

        Warranty
        2 years

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Warranty icon

      We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

      View our warranty policy
      Refurbishment icon

      We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

      Shop Better Than New editions
      Parts and accessories

      We help you replace parts instead of products*

      Shop parts and accessories
      Sustainability icon

      We take responsibility for our impact

      Read our sustainability goals

      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.