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Discontinued

Mini Hi-Fi System

FWM154/12

4.3

| (16) Reviews | 93% recommend this product

Obsessed with sound

Get the most out of your music with the Philips Mini hi-fi system featuring 2-way Bass Reflex Speaker System for rich sound. Optimise your sound settings by adjusting the balance for different music genres with Digital Sound Control.

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Obsessed with sound

  • 40 W

Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3"). .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

Autostop cassette deck

Autostop cassette deck

0

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

16

Reviews

93%

recommend this product

2
1

22/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent sound quality

All in all a very good hi-fi system for the money. Very powerful sound from such compact speakers, radio reception on F.M is excellent with no hiss on stereo. tape and C.D. also excellent, very easy to understand and set up. Highly recommend. A+++++

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWM154 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWM154 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System

01/06/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

w.o.w

Bought these for £100 over a year ago, and even now they're are about half the price, i'd still be willing to pay £100 again. The bass boost is astronomical, and I haven't looked back after purchasing these!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWM154 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWM154 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System

01/06/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

w.o.w

Bought these for £100 over a year ago, and even now they're are about half the price, i'd still be willing to pay £100 again. The bass boost is astronomical, and I haven't looked back after purchasing these!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWM154 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWM154 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System

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