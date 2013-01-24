Home
    Headphones with mic

    FX5MBK/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Heavy bass
      Headphones with mic

      FX5MBK/00
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Heavy bass

      Enjoy the best sound experience through premium drivers and adjustable bass boost control. Lightweight and robust, these headphones are crafted for durability and long-wearing comfort. See all benefits

      Headphones with mic

      Heavy bass

      Heavy bass

      Headphones with mic

      Heavy bass

        Headphones with mic

        Heavy bass

        with lightweight foldable design

        • 40-mm drivers/closed-back
        • Over-ear

        40-mm neodymium drivers for rich bass and powerful sound

        40-mm neodymium drivers deliver heavy bass and powerful sound. The adjustable bass control lets you adapt your sound experience to your individual preference any time you want!

        Adjustable bass boost control for perfect bass levels

        The adjustable bass boost control allows you to get the perfect level of bass for every song. Listen to music the way you like it wherever you go.

        Compact foldable design for easy portability and storage

        A unique folding design allows you to fold the FX headphones into a ball for easier transport and storage.

        In-line remote with mic for music and calls on the go

        The FX5 features a built-in microphone so you can switch from listening to music to taking phone calls in an instant.

        Noise-isolating around-ear cushions for extended comfort

        The over-ear cushions fit around your ears and block out external noise so you can enjoy music on the go.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Frequency response
          8 - 25,000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          40 mW
          Sensitivity
          104 dB
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          Two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2 m
          Connector
          3.5 mm stereo
          Finishing of connector
          24k Gold plated
          Type of cable
          OFC
          Microphone
          Built-in microphone

        • Packaging dimensions

          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          EAN
          69 23410 73210 8
          Depth
          5.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.3355  kg
          Height
          22.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.173  kg
          Tare weight
          0.1625  kg
          Width
          19.5  cm
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Gross weight
          1.2065  kg
          Height
          22.5  cm
          Length
          21.8  cm
          Tare weight
          0.6875  kg
          Width
          19  cm
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 73210 5
          Net weight
          0.519  kg

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          4  cm
          Height
          18.5  cm
          Weight
          0.168  kg
          Width
          17.3  cm

