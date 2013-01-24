Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Heavy bass
Enjoy the best sound experience through premium drivers and adjustable bass boost control. Lightweight and robust, these headphones are crafted for durability and long-wearing comfort. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Heavy bass
Enjoy the best sound experience through premium drivers and adjustable bass boost control. Lightweight and robust, these headphones are crafted for durability and long-wearing comfort. See all benefits
Heavy bass
Enjoy the best sound experience through premium drivers and adjustable bass boost control. Lightweight and robust, these headphones are crafted for durability and long-wearing comfort. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Heavy bass
Enjoy the best sound experience through premium drivers and adjustable bass boost control. Lightweight and robust, these headphones are crafted for durability and long-wearing comfort. See all benefits
Headphones with mic
Philips shop price
Total:
40-mm neodymium drivers deliver heavy bass and powerful sound. The adjustable bass control lets you adapt your sound experience to your individual preference any time you want!
The adjustable bass boost control allows you to get the perfect level of bass for every song. Listen to music the way you like it wherever you go.
A unique folding design allows you to fold the FX headphones into a ball for easier transport and storage.
The FX5 features a built-in microphone so you can switch from listening to music to taking phone calls in an instant.
The over-ear cushions fit around your ears and block out external noise so you can enjoy music on the go.
Sound
Connectivity
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton
Product dimensions