2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC3360
3 m cord
The unique steam tip of this Philips iron combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.
The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.
Your Philips steam iron's Drip-Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.
Awards
3.0
of 5
1
Review
Steenal
15/02/2015
Danmark
Glimrende med ingen maligned for afkalkning
Et godt apparat men desværre er det udtjent da det er tilkaldet og der findes ikke nogen mulighed for at afkalke det. Så dets holdbarhed var langt under det forventede....
This review was made for 3300-serien GC3360 Dampstrygejern
This review was made for 3300-serien GC3360 Dampstrygejern