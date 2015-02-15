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  • Great results, minimum effort
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  • Great results, minimum effort
  • Great results, minimum effort
  • Great results, minimum effort
  • Great results, minimum effort
  • Great results, minimum effort
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Great results, minimum effort
  • Great results, minimum effort
  • Great results, minimum effort
  • Great results, minimum effort

Discontinued

3300 seriesSteam iron

GC3360

3
| (1) Review

1 award

Great results, minimum effort
This Philips steam iron not only offers you extra convenience because of the large water inlet, extra long cord and water level indicator; its new SteamGlide soleplate also makes ironing easier and smoother!
See all benefits

3 x easier

Great results, minimum effort

  • 3 m cord

Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

The unique steam tip of this Philips iron combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.

Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

Your Philips steam iron's Drip-Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

Technical specifications

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Find a spare part or an accessory

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Parts & Accessories

    • 500 Series

    500 Series
    Fabric Shaver

    GC026/80
    • Removes fabric pills
    • Suitable for all garments
    • 2 Philips AA batteries incl.
    • 500 Series

    500 Series
    Fabric Shaver

    GC026/00
    • Quickly removes unwanted fabric pills
    • Includes 2 AA batteries for continuous lint shaving
    • 3 mesh hole sizes to remove pills, big and small
    • Removeable pill container
    • Height cap removes pills from delicate fabrics

Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
2
1

15/02/2015

Danmark

Danmark

Glimrende med ingen maligned for afkalkning

Et godt apparat men desværre er det udtjent da det er tilkaldet og der findes ikke nogen mulighed for at afkalke det. Så dets holdbarhed var langt under det forventede....

This review was made for 3300-serien GC3360 Dampstrygejern

This review was made for 3300-serien GC3360 Dampstrygejern

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