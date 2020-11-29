Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Fabric Shaver
The Philips fabric shaver allows you to easily and quickly remove fabric pills from all types of garments. All your garments, from jumpers to blankets, will look like new again! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fabric Shaver
The Philips fabric shaver allows you to easily and quickly remove fabric pills from all types of garments. All your garments, from jumpers to blankets, will look like new again! See all benefits
Fabric Shaver
The Philips fabric shaver allows you to easily and quickly remove fabric pills from all types of garments. All your garments, from jumpers to blankets, will look like new again! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fabric Shaver
The Philips fabric shaver allows you to easily and quickly remove fabric pills from all types of garments. All your garments, from jumpers to blankets, will look like new again! See all benefits