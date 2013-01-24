Home
    Steam iron

    GC1480
    Simple, fast and effective
      Steam iron

      GC1480
      Simple, fast and effective

      There's so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its uniquely designed steam holes and non-stick soleplate, this quality Philips iron is simply built for speed.

      Steam iron

      Simple, fast and effective

      There's so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its uniquely designed steam holes and non-stick soleplate, this quality Philips iron is simply built for speed.

      Simple, fast and effective

      There's so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its uniquely designed steam holes and non-stick soleplate, this quality Philips iron is simply built for speed.

      Steam iron

      Simple, fast and effective

      There's so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its uniquely designed steam holes and non-stick soleplate, this quality Philips iron is simply built for speed.

        Steam iron

        Simple, fast and effective

        Self-clean steam iron

        The pointed tip makes ironing along buttons and seams easy

        The pointed tip makes ironing along buttons and seams easy

        The pointed tip makes ironing along buttons and seams easy.

        Non-stick soleplate coating

        Non-stick soleplate coating

        The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

        Iron temperature-ready light

        Iron temperature-ready light

        Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.

        Continuous steam output up to 17 g/min

        Continuous steam output up to 17 g/min

        Continuous steam output up to 17 g/min

        1200 Watt enables constant high steam output

        1200 Watt enables constant high steam output

        Less refilling with large 270 ml water tank

        The extra-large 270 ml water tank means needs less refilling, so you can iron more clothes in one go.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast and powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          Non-stick
          Continuous steam output
          17  g/min
          Spray
          Yes
          Power
          1200  W

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          270  ml
          Refill any time
          Yes
          Power cord length
          1.8  m
          Cord freedom (swivel)
          360 degree cord freedom

        • Calc management

          Calc clean solution
          Self-clean

        • Technical specifications

          Weight of iron
          1.06  kg
          Voltage
          220  V

