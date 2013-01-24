Home
    Fabric Shaver

    GC027/00
    Fabric Shaver
      Fabric Shaver

      GC027/00
      Fabric Shaver

      The Philips fabric shaver allows you to easily and quickly remove fabric pills from all types of garments. All your garments, from jumpers to blankets, will look like new again!

      Fabric Shaver

      Fabric Shaver

      The Philips fabric shaver allows you to easily and quickly remove fabric pills from all types of garments. All your garments, from jumpers to blankets, will look like new again! See all benefits

      Fabric Shaver

      Revive your old garments instantly

      Removes fabric pills
      Suitable for all garments
      Extra brush incl.
      USB rechargeable
      Large blade surface for covering a large area at once

      Large blade surface for covering a large area at once

      Large blade surface ensures that larger area of the garment is covered at the same time, hence less strokes are needed to make your garment look new again

      Up to 8800 rounds/min blade rotation for effective removal

      Up to 8800 rounds/min blade rotation for effective removal

      Blades rotate up to 8800 rounds/min for effective and quick removal of the fabric pills from your garments

      Recharge your Fabric Shaver any time

      Recharge your Fabric Shaver any time

      Recharge your Fabric Shaver any time with USB charging cable.

      The cleaning brush helps to clean your appliance after use

      The cleaning brush helps to clean your appliance after use

      The cleaning brush helps to easily clean your appliance after use. Please follow the quick start guide included in the packaging to clean the appliance.

      3 mesh hole sizes to tackle all sizes of pills

      Due to the three different hole sizes, all sizes of fabric pills will be drawn into it and effectively removed from the fabric.

      Blades automatically stop rotating when the cap is removed

      The blades of the fabric shaver will automatically stop rotating when the cap is removed. This way you will avoid damaging yourself or your garments accidentally.

      The pill container is easy to remove and empty

      The container, where the shaved off pills are stored, is easy to remove and empty.

      Remove the most stubborn pills with the extra pill brush

      The extra pill brush will lift fibres so that even the most stubborn pills can be removed.

      Safer for the environment: cadmium-free battery

      The battery of your Philips appliance is cadmium free, which makes it a safer choice for the environment.

        Technical Specifications

        Accessories

          Brush
          Yes
          Delicate fabric protector
          Yes

        Sustainability

          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        Technical specifications

          Power type
          USB rechargeable

        Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions (W x H x D)
          12.3 x 5.8 x 8  cm

