Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery on orders over £30

    PerfectCare Azur

    Steam iron

    GC4918/30
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
    • Carefree ironing, no setting required Carefree ironing, no setting required Carefree ironing, no setting required
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      PerfectCare Azur Steam iron

      GC4918/30
      Find support for this product

      Carefree ironing, no setting required

      Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere, in any order, without adjusting the temperature. PerfectCare Azur delivers perfect results without the risk of burn or shine. Ironing is now simpler than ever. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      PerfectCare Azur Steam iron

      Carefree ironing, no setting required

      Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere, in any order, without adjusting the temperature. PerfectCare Azur delivers perfect results without the risk of burn or shine. Ironing is now simpler than ever. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all steam-iron

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        PerfectCare Azur

        PerfectCare Azur

        Steam iron

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Carefree ironing, no setting required

        Ironing perfected

        • Steam 50g/min; 200g steam boost
        • T-ionicGlide soleplate
        • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
        • Safe for all ironable garments
        OptimalTemp technology: perfect combination of temperature

        OptimalTemp technology: perfect combination of temperature

        The latest revolution in ironing to deliver the perfect combination of steam and temperature. It's made to ensure you get speedy ironing and great results on tough creases, with no setting required, and is safe on all ironable fabrics. The perfect combination of steam and temperature because: 1) the Smart Control Processor sets the right temperature 2) the HeatFlow technology enables an even steam and temperature balance.

        100% safe on all ironable garments

        100% safe on all ironable garments

        100% safe on all fabrics even the most delicate like silk, cashmere, wool, polyester. Independent iron testing institutes have used PerfectCare on the most sensitive ironable garments and they confirmed excellent ironing results.

        100% easy to use, no adjustment required

        100% easy to use, no adjustment required

        100% easy to use, no adjustment required. You can now iron all ironable garments one after the other, without having to wait or to adjust the iron's temperature dial.

        T-ionicGlide: our best 5-star rated soleplate

        T-ionicGlide: our best 5-star rated soleplate

        T-ionicGlide is Philips' premium soleplate. Delivering a new standard in glide and scratch-resistance for OptimalTemp irons. The patented new coating will secure excellent results. The carefully designed shape and vent holes provide even steam distribution for easy crease removal with the steam iron.

        Suitable for tap water with Double Active Calc Clean system

        Suitable for tap water with Double Active Calc Clean system

        PerfectCare Azur steam iron is designed to be used with tap water. Double Active Calc Clean: A smart combination of Calc Pills and a regular Self Clean reduce the scale built-up. For better ironing results we recommend to use demineralised water. This ensures a consistent steam flow from your iron.

        Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

        Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

        The iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. If left on it's heelrest the steam iron will switch off in 3 minutes, when left resting on the soleplate it will take 2 minutes before the iron shuts off.

        Quattro Precision Tip for easy reach in tricky areas

        Quattro Precision Tip for easy reach in tricky areas

        The Quattro Precision Tip of the steam iron allows you to reach into the most difficult to reach areas while ironing. Iron closely around the buttons with the button groove; having a speedy designed shape for better visibility; a Precision SteamBoost area for a focused shot of steam and the slim tip for delicate ironing complete the Quattro Precision Tip.

        Innovative CordGuide

        Innovative CordGuide

        The innovative CordGuide simply clicks onto your ironing board and guides the cord away while you iron.

        2800 W iron for fast heat up and powerful performance

        2800 W iron for fast heat up and powerful performance

        2800 W iron for fast heat up and powerful performance on all your ironable garments.

        Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

        Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

        Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

        Steam boost up to 200 g

        Steam boost up to 200 g

        The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

        100% fast on all fabrics; no other steam iron is faster

        100% fast to iron, no sorting required. Iron all your garments with more effective steam.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast and powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          T-ionicGlide
          OptimalTEMP technology
          Yes
          Continuous steam output
          Up to 50  g/min
          Steam boost
          200  g
          Power
          2800  W
          Spray
          Yes

        • Comfortable ironing

          Cord length
          2.5  m

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          350  ml
          Drip-stop
          Yes
          Soft grip
          Yes
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Cord storage
          Cord clip
          Cord freedom (swivel)
          180 degree cord freedom
          CordGuide
          Keep your cord out of the way
          Fast and easy filling
          Yes
          Power cord length
          2.5  m

        • Sustainability

          Energy saving
          10% energy reduction

        • Calc management

          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Calc clean solution
          Double active calc clean
          Calc clean reminder
          Yellow flashing

        • Technical specifications

          Weight of iron
          1.75  kg

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount