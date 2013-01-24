Home
    Pressurised steam generator

    GC8340/02
    1 Awards
    • Great results, minimum effort Great results, minimum effort Great results, minimum effort
      Pressurised steam generator

      GC8340/02
      1 Awards

      Great results, minimum effort

      Powerful yet surprisingly compact, this ironing system GC8340/02 produces non-stop high steam at high pressure, making ironing fast and easy. Thanks to the 1.4-litre detachable water tank, you can iron for hours without interruption. See all benefits

        Great results, minimum effort

        Endless, powerful steam with 1.4 litre water tank

        • 210 g steam boost
        • 5 bar
        • SteamGlide
        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        The SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistance, glides excellently and is easy to clean.

        Up to 5 bar pressure

        Up to 5 bar pressure

        The more steam, the faster the ironing. Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing both faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to suit your needs.

        Extra-large detachable 1.4 litre water tank

        Extra-large detachable 1.4 litre water tank

        To make ironing effortless you need a lot of steam. High steam output means a lot of refilling. The extra-large 1.4 l water tank reduces the need for refilling.

        Continuous steam up to 120 g/min

        Continuous steam up to 120 g/min

        The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.

        Save 20% energy and 40% water consumption

        Save 20% energy and 40% water consumption

        Save 20% energy and 40% water consumption by selecting the eco-setting on your Philips Iron. The eco-setting offers the most energy efficient way to obtain perfect ironing results.

        Permanent anti-calc tablets inside delay scale build up

        Permanent anti-calc tablets inside delay scale build up

        Permanent anti-calc tablets delay the formation of scale build up ensuring better protection for your system iron

        Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

        Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

        This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

        Lightweight iron for effortless ironing

        The iron is only 1.2 kg making ironing easy and effortless.

        Steam boost up to 210 g

        The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Heat-up time
          2  min
          Hose length
          1.7  m
          Hose storage
          Hose clip
          Power cord length
          1.8  m
          Water tank capacity
          1400  ml
          Refill any time
          Yes
          Filling and emptying water
          Detachable water tank

        • Calc management

          Calc clean solution
          Anti-calc tablets and rinsing

        • Fast and powerful crease removal

          Continuous steam output
          120  g/min
          Power
          2400  W
          Soleplate
          SteamGlide
          Steam boost
          210  g
          Pressure
          Up to 5
          Steam tip
          Yes
          Variable steam settings
          Yes
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Steam output
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          ECO setting
          20% energy reduction

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220 - 240  V
          Weight of iron
          1.2  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          5  kg
          Product dimensions
          35 x 35 x 25  cm

