    GC160/02
      The best gliding soleplate

      Discover the new Philips dry iron with DynaGlide soleplate. The slim tip soleplate, comfortable textured handle and elevated temperature control make the iron easy to use.

      Dry iron

      The best gliding soleplate

      Discover the new Philips dry iron with DynaGlide soleplate. The slim tip soleplate, comfortable textured handle and elevated temperature control make the iron easy to use.  See all benefits

        The best gliding soleplate

        For Philips dry irons

        • DynaGlide soleplate
        • 6 ft. (1.8 m) cord length
        • 1200 Iron Watts
        • 1200 Watts
        Technical Specifications

        • Full control

          Easy temperature control
          Yes
          Temperature light indicator
          Yes

        • Comfortable ironing

          Cord length
          1.8  m

        • Easy to use

          Easy to set up and store
          Easy cord and hose storage
          Long-lasting cord
          Yes
          Reaching tricky areas
          Button groove
          Soft grip
          Yes

        • Fast and powerful crease removal

          Power
          1200  W
          Soleplate
          DynaGlide

