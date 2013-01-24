Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Half the effort, maximum reward
The Philips Wardrobe Care GC9940/05 integrated ironing system offers you effortless ironing from set-up through to storage. An active ironing board is combined with a powerful iron for professional ironing results at home.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Half the effort, maximum reward
The Philips Wardrobe Care GC9940/05 integrated ironing system offers you effortless ironing from set-up through to storage. An active ironing board is combined with a powerful iron for professional ironing results at home.
Integrated ironing board
Philips shop price
Total:
The DualProtect Anti-calc system is designed to keep the system 99% calc-free. This easy to use anti-calc system protects the system from calc and prolongs its lifetime. The double protection is ensured by special anti-calc cartridges that prevent calc from entering the system and an extra rinse cycle once the cartridges are replaced. Double protection, so you can enjoy hassle-free ironing without worrying about calc.
A perfect ironing result made easy. The active ironing board has a fan, which enables a blowing and a suction function. With the blowing function you iron on a cushion of air, which is ideal for light and delicate fabrics, preventing false creases and shiny parts on dark fabrics. The suction function helps to keep the garment fixed on the board, and lets you create the perfect pleat in trousers.
Now you can finally iron a shirt easily. Thanks to the unique board shape with one end especially designed for shirts, ironing shirts will be easy and fast. Shirts fit perfectly around the shoulder shaped board end, so that you will need less rearranging of the shirt on the board. You can iron the back and shoulder area in one go, thereby helping you to save time and effort.
The unique and revolutionary OptimalTemp system always has the perfect combination of steam and temperature for all garments, enabling you to remove creases in an efficient and gentle way. Ironing will be peaceful, safe and fast. No need to adjust the temperature or steam anymore, no risk of burning delicate fabrics and no need to wait for the iron to heat up or cool down in between garments.
Iconic trolley design with foldable board. The unique design of the Philips WardrobeCare makes it the easiest to set up and store integrated board on the market*. *Tested against leading competitor, SLG, May 2011.
Fast ironing is possible due to up to 6 bar steam pressure and up to 120 g/min continuous steam output. Thanks to the powerful performance and the OptimalTemp Technology, ironing with the WardrobeCare is faster than other integrated boards on the market.* *Tested against leading competitor, SLG, May 2011.
Integrated Philips ironing board with pressurised steam generator.
Vertical ironing and steaming
Fast and powerful crease removal
Easy to use
Calc management
Technical specifications
Accessories
CP6640/01
GC026/80