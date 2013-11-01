2 year warranty
Discontinued
Steam 35g/min; 110g steam boost
SteamGlide soleplate
Anti-calc
2200 Watts
This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.
Continuous steam output of up to 35 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
The iron's 110 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.
Awards
4.6
of 5
9
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Elle
01/11/2013
United Kingdom
It is simple to use
It is light, simple and powerful to use. It is an excellent product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2920/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2920/02 Steam iron
tomdeb
09/04/2013
Nederland
Uitstekende stoomstrijkijzer
Hij strijkt fantastisch deze Philips Power Life. Snel op temperatuur. Héél handig met ontkalk-knop. Het ontkalken is zo gebeurd. Even schudden en de knop ingedrukt houden.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2920/02 Stoomstrijkijzer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2920/02 Stoomstrijkijzer
Peja
20/05/2012
Nederland
Goed en gunstig geprijst. Makelijk in gebruik
Goed geen ingewikkelde handleiding. Goed gebruik van begrijpelijke symbolePejan.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2920/02 Stoomstrijkijzer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2920/02 Stoomstrijkijzer