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PowerLife Steam iron

Discontinued

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PowerLifeSteam iron

GC2920/70

PowerLife Steam iron

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of conformity Philips PowerLife Steam iron GC2920/70 - English (US)

  • PDF file, 1.1 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Important Information Manual Philips EasySpeed Steam iron

  • PDF file, 424.1 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Parts & Accessories

    • 500 Series

    500 Series
    Fabric Shaver

    GC026/80
    • Removes fabric pills
    • Suitable for all garments
    • 2 Philips AA batteries incl.
    • 500 Series

    500 Series
    Fabric Shaver

    GC026/00
    • Quickly removes unwanted fabric pills
    • Includes 2 AA batteries for continuous lint shaving
    • 3 mesh hole sizes to remove pills, big and small
    • Removeable pill container
    • Height cap removes pills from delicate fabrics

Troubleshooting

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