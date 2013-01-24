Home
    3300 series Steam iron

    GC3540
    Great results, minimum effort
      3300 series Steam iron

      GC3540

      Great results, minimum effort

      This Philips steam iron not only offers you extra convenience because of the large water inlet, extra long cord and water level indicator; its new SteamGlide soleplate also makes ironing easier and smoother!

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      3300 series Steam iron

      Great results, minimum effort

      This Philips steam iron not only offers you extra convenience because of the large water inlet, extra long cord and water level indicator; its new SteamGlide soleplate also makes ironing easier and smoother!

      Great results, minimum effort

      This Philips steam iron not only offers you extra convenience because of the large water inlet, extra long cord and water level indicator; its new SteamGlide soleplate also makes ironing easier and smoother!

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      3300 series Steam iron

      Great results, minimum effort

      This Philips steam iron not only offers you extra convenience because of the large water inlet, extra long cord and water level indicator; its new SteamGlide soleplate also makes ironing easier and smoother!

        Great results, minimum effort

        3 x easier

        • 3 m cord
        Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

        Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

        The unique steam tip combines the prominently pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        Your Philips steam iron's Drip-Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        The SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistance, glides excellently and is easy to clean.

        Extra long 3 m cord for maximum reach

        Extra long 3 m cord for maximum reach

        With the extra long 3 m cord, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board — and further!

        Extra-clear indicator for highly visible water level

        Extra-clear indicator for highly visible water level

        The extra-clear indicator makes the water level highly visible, so you always know if you have enough water at a glance.

        Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

        Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

        The Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti-scale pills and an easy-to-use calc clean function.

        Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

        Less refilling.

        Soft grip for lasting ironing comfort

        The soft handgrip allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast and powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          SteamGlide
          Continuous steam output
          Yes
          Continuous steam output
          40  g/min
          Steam boost
          120  g
          Vertical steam
          Yes
          Variable steam settings
          Yes
          Spray
          Yes
          Power
          2300  W

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          300  ml
          Filling and emptying water
          Extra large filling hole
          Drip stop
          Yes
          Cord storage
          Cord clip
          Power cord length
          3  m
          Cord freedom (swivel)
          360 degree cord freedom

        • Calc management

          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Calc clean solution
          Double active calc clean

        • Technical specifications

          Weight of iron
          1.64  kg
          Product dimensions
          32.8 x 12.9 x 16.3  cm
          Voltage
          220 - 240  V

