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3300 series Steam iron

Discontinued

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3300 seriesSteam iron

GC3540/02

3300 series Steam iron

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips 3500 series Steam iron

  • PDF file, 3.7 MB
  • 12 March 2024

This Philips steam iron not only offers you extra convenience because of the large water inlet, extra long cord and water level indicator; its new SteamGlide soleplate also makes ironing easier and smoother!

  • PDF file
  • 12 April 2024

Frequently Asked Questions

Parts & Accessories

    • 500 Series

    500 Series
    Fabric Shaver

    GC026/00
    • Quickly removes unwanted fabric pills
    • Includes 2 AA batteries for continuous lint shaving
    • 3 mesh hole sizes to remove pills, big and small
    • Removeable pill container
    • Height cap removes pills from delicate fabrics

Troubleshooting