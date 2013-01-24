2-in-1: great cordless iron and a powerful steam iron in one

2-in-1 function gives you a powerful cordless steam iron, which can be easily converted into a corded steam iron. Enjoy the ultimate freedom of movement in the cordless mode without changing your ironing pattern: the iron will charge itself on the docking station while you rearrange the garment. Tough fabric? Switch to the corded mode and iron as you would with any other steam iron.