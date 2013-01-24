Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery on orders over £30

    EasySpeed

    Steam iron

    GC2040/70
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Fast, from start to finish Fast, from start to finish Fast, from start to finish
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      EasySpeed Steam iron

      GC2040/70
      Find support for this product

      Fast, from start to finish

      The EasySpeed iron speeds up your ironing thanks to: triple precision tip, even heat distribution across the soleplate and continuous steam. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £30.00
      Find similar products

      EasySpeed Steam iron

      Fast, from start to finish

      The EasySpeed iron speeds up your ironing thanks to: triple precision tip, even heat distribution across the soleplate and continuous steam. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all steam-iron

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        EasySpeed

        EasySpeed

        Steam iron

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Fast, from start to finish

        3 ways to speed up your ironing

        • Steam 30g/min; 100g steam boost
        • Non-stick soleplate
        • Anti-calc
        • 2100 Watts
        Power up to 2100 W enabling constant high steam output

        Power up to 2100 W enabling constant high steam output

        Power up to 2100 W enables constant high steam output.

        100 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

        100 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

        Steam boost up to 100 g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.

        Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal

        Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal

        Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal.

        Non-stick soleplate coating

        Non-stick soleplate coating

        The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

        Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

        Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

        This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

        Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

        Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

        This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water, and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale from your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        Drip-Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

        Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

        Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

        The tip of this Philips iron is precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek nose design. The triple precision tip enables you to reach even the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

        A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

        A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

        The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

        Even steam distribution for efficient ironing

        Thanks to the carefully crafted soleplate design, the steam is distributed evenly across the soleplate. This way you need fewer strokes to evenly moisten the garment and therefore less time to complete the ironing.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast and powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          Non-stick
          Steam output
          Yes
          Continuous steam output
          30  g/min
          Steam boost
          100  g
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Spray
          Yes
          Power
          2100  W

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          270  ml
          Drip stop
          Yes
          Reaching tricky areas
          Triple precision tip

        • Calc management

          Calc clean solution
          Self-clean

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount