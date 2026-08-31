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2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day
  • Built to perform, day after day

Discontinued

Steam iron

GC2820/02

1 award

Built to perform, day after day

For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, 2000 W for constant high steam output and Calc buster tablets, this Philips iron GC2820/02 gives you value for money that lasts!

See all benefits

Iron with new SteamGlide soleplate

Built to perform, day after day

  • Steam 30 g/min; 90 g steam boost

  • SteamGlide soleplate

  • Anti-calc

  • 2000 Watts

SteamGlide soleplate is Philips' premium soleplate

SteamGlide soleplate is Philips' premium soleplate

The SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistance, glides excellently and is easy to clean.

Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

The iron's 90 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

The tablets break down calc so you can flush away easily

Over time, calc builds up in your iron. This tablet breaks down the calc into small pieces so you can calc clean your iron easily. This cleaning needs to take place once a month.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

    • 500 Series

    500 Series
    Fabric Shaver

    GC026/80
    • Removes fabric pills
    • Suitable for all garments
    • 2 Philips AA batteries incl.
    • 500 Series

    500 Series
    Fabric Shaver

    GC026/00
    • Quickly removes unwanted fabric pills
    • Includes 2 AA batteries for continuous lint shaving
    • 3 mesh hole sizes to remove pills, big and small
    • Removeable pill container
    • Height cap removes pills from delicate fabrics

Awards

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