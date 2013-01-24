Home
      Designed for perfection

      The optimal design and weight of this Azur iron allows you to glide easily on all garments and reach the trickiest areas. Together with its powerful steam performance, it gives you all you need for perfect results. Now with a storage box! See all benefits

        Designed for perfection

        with heat-resistant storage box

        • Steam 45g/min; 160g steam boost
        • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
        • Anti-calc
        • 2400 Watts
        The unique steam tip of this Philips iron combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

        The Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti-scale pills and an easy-to-use calc clean function.

        Continuous steam output of up to 45 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

        2400 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

        The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

        The Philips steam iron is designed to move over the garment easily, enabling you to reach even the hardest-to-reach areas easily.

        The iron has an optimal weight of 1.6 kg making it easy to constantly place the iron on the board and back to its heelrest.

        For the best results you need a soleplate that has the optimal balance between gliding and stretching. This is offered through SteamGlide Plus with its easy glide zone and perfect stretch zone.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast and powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          SteamGlide Plus
          Steam boost
          160  g
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Spray
          Yes
          Variable steam settings
          Yes

        • Comfortable ironing

          Cord length
          2.5  m

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          350  ml
          Drip stop
          Yes
          Cord storage
          Cord clip
          Filling and emptying water
          Side-opening door
          Power cord length
          2.5  m
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Soft grip
          Yes

        • Calc management

          Calc clean solution
          Double active calc clean

        • Accessories

          Heat-resistant storage box
          Yes

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

