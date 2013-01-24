Home
    Azur

    Steam iron

    GC4420/02
      Azur Steam iron

      GC4420/02
      Power with precision

      For easier and smoother ironing, you want the best combination of gliding and powerful steam. This Philips iron with SteamGlide soleplate provides you with the best of both! See all benefits

      Azur Steam iron

      Power with precision

      For easier and smoother ironing, you want the best combination of gliding and powerful steam. This Philips iron with SteamGlide soleplate provides you with the best of both! See all benefits

        Azur

        Azur

        Steam iron

        Power with precision

        Super-steam, super-glide iron

        • Steam 40g/min; 100g steam boost
        • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
        • Safety Auto Off
        • 2400 Watts
        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        The SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistance, glides excellently and is easy to clean.

        Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

        Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

        The unique steam tip of this Philips iron combines a particularly pointed soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        Your Philips steam iron's Drip-Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

        2400 Watt enables constant high steam output.

        2400 Watt enables constant high steam output

        2400 Watt enables constant high steam output.

        100 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

        100 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

        Steam boost up to 100 g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.

        Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

        Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

        The Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

        Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

        Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

        The Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti-scale pills and an easy-to-use calc clean function.

        Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

        Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

        The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.

        Extra long 3 m cord for maximum reach

        Extra long 3 m cord for maximum reach

        With the extra-long 3-m cord of your Philips iron, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast and powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          SteamGlide
          Steam output
          Yes
          Continuous steam output
          40  g/min
          Steam boost
          100  g
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Variable steam settings
          Yes
          Spray
          Yes
          Steam tip
          Yes
          Power
          2400  W

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          350  ml
          Drip stop
          Yes
          Power cord length
          3  m

        • Calc management

          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Calc clean solution
          Double active calc clean

        • Technical specifications

          Weight of iron
          1.55  kg
          Product dimensions
          30.3 x 12 x 15.2  cm
          Voltage
          220 - 240  V

