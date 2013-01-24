Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Carefree ironing, no setting required
Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare Iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Carefree ironing, no setting required
Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare Iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing. See all benefits
Steam generator iron
Philips shop price
Total:
One perfect setting for all your clothes. Always the perfect combination of steam and temperature because: 1) Advanced Smart Control Processor sets the perfect combination of steam and temperature 2) The ultra-powerful cyclonic steam chamber delivers powerful constant steam for all your fabrics
100% easy to use, no adjustment required. You can now iron all ironable garments one after the other, without having to wait or to adjust the iron's temperature dial.
100% safe on all fabrics even the most delicate like silk, cashmere, wool, polyester. Independent iron testing institutes have used PerfectCare on the most sensitive ironable garments and they confirmed excellent ironing results.
The more steam, the faster the ironing. Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing both faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to suit your needs.
PerfectCare Aqua has this unique feature: large water tank. It means you can iron for hours without refilling the water tank. It helps make ironing sessions easier and faster. The excellent design of the fully visible water tank means you can see the water level when you look from any angle.
The innovative Philips OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burns on all ironable fabrics. During ironing, there is no need to put your iron back on the base station; just leave the hot iron soleplate directly on the garments or cotton ironing board cover without an additional resting accessory. It will not damage any of your ironable garments, or the board. This makes your ironing easier, with less wrist effort.
Ultra-long-lasting steam performance: Philips' exclusive Easy De-Calc function provides the ideal way to get rid of limescale and extend the lifetime of your steam generator iron. Your iron will remind you to de-calc with light and sound. When your appliance is cold, simply open the Easy De-Calc knob and collect the dirty water and limescale in a cup.
The new SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate. Is extremely scratch resistant, glides excellently and is easy to clean.
Lock your Philips steam iron securely and carry your pressurised steam generator easily.
100% fast on the toughest fabrics, no other steam generator is faster from start to finish.
Fast and powerful crease removal
Easy to use
Calc management
Technical specifications