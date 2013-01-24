Home
    GC4810/02
      Freedom of motion, freedom of choice

      No more compromise between freedom and results. Iron with Azur FreeMotion as usual, just without the cord. Charge the iron on the base while you rearrange a garment. Tough creases? Switch easily to corded mode to have continuous power flow.

      AZUR 2-in-1 Cordless steam iron

      Freedom of motion, freedom of choice

      No more compromise between freedom and results. Iron with Azur FreeMotion as usual, just without the cord. Charge the iron on the base while you rearrange a garment. Tough creases? Switch easily to corded mode to have continuous power flow. See all benefits

      Freedom of motion, freedom of choice

      No more compromise between freedom and results. Iron with Azur FreeMotion as usual, just without the cord. Charge the iron on the base while you rearrange a garment. Tough creases? Switch easily to corded mode to have continuous power flow. See all benefits

      AZUR 2-in-1 Cordless steam iron

      Freedom of motion, freedom of choice

      No more compromise between freedom and results. Iron with Azur FreeMotion as usual, just without the cord. Charge the iron on the base while you rearrange a garment. Tough creases? Switch easily to corded mode to have continuous power flow. See all benefits

        Freedom of motion, freedom of choice

        Powerful steam, with or without cord

        • 30 g/min; 160 g steam boost
        • Anodilium Soleplate
        • 2000 Iron Watts
        2-in-1: great cordless iron and a powerful steam iron in one

        2-in-1: great cordless iron and a powerful steam iron in one

        2-in-1 function gives you a powerful cordless steam iron, which can be easily converted into a corded steam iron. Enjoy the ultimate freedom of movement in the cordless mode without changing your ironing pattern: the iron will charge itself on the docking station while you rearrange the garment. Tough fabric? Switch to the corded mode and iron as you would with any other steam iron.

        Steam boost up to 160 g

        Steam boost up to 160 g

        The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

        Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

        Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

        This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

        Turbo steam releases continuous steam at the maximum rate

        Turbo steam releases continuous steam at the maximum rate

        Remove even the toughest creases by releasing the maximum continuous steam rate with the Turbo steam function. While the steam boost function releases a single shot of steam, turbo steam releases a continuous flow of steam at its maximum rate for a few minutes on demand.

        Scratch-resistant, highly durable Anodilium soleplate

        Scratch-resistant, highly durable Anodilium soleplate

        Excellent gliding, excellent scratch resistance, excellent to clean, excellent durability!

        Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal

        Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal

        Continuous steam output of up to 30 g/min for better crease removal.

        Calc-clean to prevent your iron from scale build-up

        Calc-clean to prevent your iron from scale build-up

        The calc-clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles from your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.

        Technical Specifications

        • Comfortable ironing

          Cord length
          2.4  m
          2-in-1 cord/cordless function
          Yes
          Drip-stop
          Yes
          Soleplate
          Anodilium
          Steam tip
          Yes
          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Ironing board safety clip
          Yes

        • Fast and powerful crease removal

          Shot of steam
          160  g
          Continuous steam output
          30  g/min
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Turbo steam
          Yes
          Spray
          Yes

        • Calc management

          Calc clean solution
          Double active calc clean

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          2000 W
          Water tank capacity
          250  ml
          Cord length
          2.4  m
          Voltage
          220–240 V

