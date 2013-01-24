Home
    PerfectCare Expert

    Expert pressurised steam generator

    GC9240/02
      Ultra fast ironing

      Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing.

        Ultra fast ironing

        with no temperature adjustment required

        • Up to 6.5 bar pressure
        • 260 g steam boost
        • Carry lock
        • 1.5 l detachable water tank
        Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

        Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

        Steam is ready to use in 2 minutes and can be refilled at any time during ironing.

        1.5 L detachable water tank, up to 2 hours of ironing

        1.5 L detachable water tank, up to 2 hours of ironing

        The water tank can be removed to be refilled easily under the tap. The large filling hole makes refilling fast. Thanks to the 1.5 L water tank capacity, you can iron up to 2 hours continuously without any refills.

        Descale your appliance effectively and easily to prolong its lifespan

        Descale your appliance effectively and easily to prolong its lifespan

        Ultra-long-lasting steam performance: Philips' exclusive Easy De-Calc function provides the ideal way to get rid of limescale and extend the lifetime of your steam generator iron. Your iron will remind you to de-calc with light and sound. When your appliance is cold, simply open the Easy De-Calc knob and collect the dirty water and limescale in a cup.

        New SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        New SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        The new SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate. Is extremely scratch resistant, glides excellently and is easy to clean.

        Iron everything from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required

        Iron everything from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required

        Now you can iron everything from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required. Guaranteed no burn on all ironable fabrics. Revolutionary technology with both the Advanced Smart Control Processor, which precisely controls the soleplate temperature so that you don't need to, and the powerful cyclonic steam chamber, which delivers consistent, powerful steam, making ironing easier and faster.

        Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

        Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

        The innovative Philips OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burns on all ironable fabrics. During ironing, there is no need to put your iron back on the base station; just leave the hot iron soleplate directly on the garments or cotton ironing board cover without an additional resting accessory. It will not damage any of your ironable garments, or the board. This makes your ironing easier, with less wrist effort.

        Lock your iron securely to the base station

        Lock your iron securely to the base station

        Your steam generator iron comes with a safety carry lock. You can lock your iron safely on the base, making it safer and reducing the risk of people touching the hot soleplate. You can also carry the steam generator easily.

        Steam boost up to 260 g

        Steam boost up to 260 g

        The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

        Tested and approved by independent textile experts

        This iron is tested and approved by independent textile expert institutes, such as DWI, IWTO and Woolmark, for its excellent ironing performance. The Woolmark Apparel Care programme helps consumers to identify quality laundry products that are approved by The Woolmark Company for use on wool products. Philips, with its exclusive OptimalTEMP technology, is so far the only brand to be certified with the Gold standard from Woolmark. You can be confident that Woolmark-approved apparel care products are ideal for any wool garments.

        Up to 6 bar pressure

        The more steam, the faster the ironing. Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing both faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to suit your needs.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast and powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          SteamGlide
          OptimalTEMP technology
          Yes
          Steam boost
          260  g
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Pressure
          Up to 6
          Steam tip
          Yes
          Power
          2400  W
          Safe rest
          yes
          Steam output control
          Yes
          Variable steam settings
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          1500  ml
          Filling and emptying water
          • Detachable water tank
          • Extra-large filling hole
          Refill any time
          Yes
          Heat-up time
          2  min
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Storage solution
          Carry lock
          Hose storage
          Hose storage compartment
          Cord storage
          Cord storage compartment
          Power cord length
          1.8  m
          Cord freedom (swivel)
          180 degree cord freedom
          Hose length
          1.7  m
          Safe for all fabrics
          Even for delicates such as silks

        • Calc management

          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Calc clean solution
          Easy De-calc
          Calc clean reminder
          Yes

