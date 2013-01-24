Home
    Steam iron

    GC3570/32
    1 Awards
    • Less refilling for longer ironing sessions Less refilling for longer ironing sessions Less refilling for longer ironing sessions
      Steam iron

      GC3570/32
      1 Awards

      Less refilling for longer ironing sessions

      Philips' SmoothCare range has one of the largest water tanks available for steam irons. Iron for longer without refilling! Powerful steam will enable you to remove tough creases easily. Iron switches off automatically when left unattended.

      Steam iron

      Less refilling for longer ironing sessions

      Philips' SmoothCare range has one of the largest water tanks available for steam irons. Iron for longer without refilling! Powerful steam will enable you to remove tough creases easily. Iron switches off automatically when left unattended. See all benefits

      Less refilling for longer ironing sessions

      Philips' SmoothCare range has one of the largest water tanks available for steam irons. Iron for longer without refilling! Powerful steam will enable you to remove tough creases easily. Iron switches off automatically when left unattended. See all benefits

      Steam iron

      Less refilling for longer ironing sessions

      Philips' SmoothCare range has one of the largest water tanks available for steam irons. Iron for longer without refilling! Powerful steam will enable you to remove tough creases easily. Iron switches off automatically when left unattended. See all benefits

        Less refilling for longer ironing sessions

        With large water tank and safety auto-off

        • Steam 40g/min; 160g steam boost
        • Ceramic soleplate
        • Safety Auto Off
        • 2400 Watts
        Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

        Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

        The Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti-scale pills and an easy-to-use calc clean function.

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        Your Philips steam iron's Drip-Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

        Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

        Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

        The Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

        Steam boost up to 160 g

        Steam boost up to 160 g

        The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

        Extra-large 400-ml water tank needs less refilling

        Extra-large 400-ml water tank needs less refilling

        Comfortable ironing with less refilling. The 400-ml XL water tank allows you to iron for longer without refilling. The large buttons and comfortable steam slider are easily accessible and give you full control.

        Ceramic EasyFlow soleplate

        Ceramic EasyFlow soleplate

        The Ceramic EasyFlow soleplate is scratch-resistant, glides well and is easy to clean.

        Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

        Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

        The iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. If it is left on its heelrest it will switch off in 8 minutes. When left on the soleplate or on the side, it only takes 30 seconds before the iron shuts off.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast and powerful crease removal

          Power
          2400 W
          Soleplate
          Ceramic soleplate
          Continuous steam output
          40 g/min
          Steam boost
          160 g

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          400 ml
          Drip-stop
          Yes
          Safety auto off
          Yes

        • Comfortable ironing

          Cord length
          2 m

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220-240 V

        • Calc management

          Calc clean solution
          Double active calc clean

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

