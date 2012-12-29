2 year warranty
Discontinued
Steam 40g/min; 130g steam boost
Anodilium soleplate
Safety Auto Off
2300 Watts
Excellent gliding, excellent scratch resistance, excellent to clean, excellent durability!
Iron shuts off automatically when the iron is held still for 30s on its soleplate, lying on its side for 30s or standing on its heel rest for 8 minutes.
The Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
Awards
4.3
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
fritje
29/12/2012
België
Verified buyer
Uitstekend strijkresultaat
Ik ben tevreden van het resultaat dat ik met dit strijkijzer bekom
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyCare GC3551/02 Stoomstrijkijzer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyCare GC3551/02 Stoomstrijkijzer
Hans16057476
21/08/2013
Nederland
in orde
Werkt gewoon prima en glijd goed, strijken blijft waardeloos alleen irriteer je je nu stukken minder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyCare GC3551/02 Stoomstrijkijzer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyCare GC3551/02 Stoomstrijkijzer
Sappionie
21/08/2013
Nederland
in orde
Werkt gewoon prima en glijd goed, strijken blijft waardeloos alleen irriteer je je nu stukken minder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyCare GC3551/02 Stoomstrijkijzer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyCare GC3551/02 Stoomstrijkijzer