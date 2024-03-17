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EasyCare Steam iron

Discontinued

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EasyCareSteam iron

GC3551/02

EasyCare Steam iron

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of conformity Philips EasyCare Steam iron GC3551/02 - English (US)

  • PDF file, 22.3 kB
  • 17 March 2024

User Manual Philips 3500 series Steam iron

  • PDF file, 3.7 MB
  • 12 March 2024

Frequently Asked Questions

Parts & Accessories

    • 500 Series

    500 Series
    Fabric Shaver

    GC026/00
    • Quickly removes unwanted fabric pills
    • Includes 2 AA batteries for continuous lint shaving
    • 3 mesh hole sizes to remove pills, big and small
    • Removeable pill container
    • Height cap removes pills from delicate fabrics

Troubleshooting

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