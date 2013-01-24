Home
    GC220/05
    6 great solutions for easy ironing
      Easy6 Ironing board

      GC220/05
      6 great solutions for easy ironing

      The ironing board plays an important role in the ironing experience. The Philips ironing board is designed to help you get through the ironing more quickly and easily. See all benefits

      Easy6 Ironing board

      6 great solutions for easy ironing

      The ironing board plays an important role in the ironing experience. The Philips ironing board is designed to help you get through the ironing more quickly and easily. See all benefits

        6 great solutions for easy ironing

        Efficient ironing board

        • XL Board Shape
        1 kg lighter*

        1 kg lighter*

        The ironing board is now 1 kg lighter compared to the previous version for more convenient movement before your ironing session

        Clothes hanger

        Clothes hanger

        No need to look for a place around you to hang your freshly ironed shirts. You can hang garments directly after ironing on the convenient hanging rail.

        Designed for stability: transport lock and feet caps

        Designed for stability: transport lock and feet caps

        Transport lock prevents accidental collapsing of the board during ironing and also keeps the board closed during storage. The ironing board is supported by a double-leg construction with anti-slip feet caps that provides extra stability.

        Iron more in one go: XL board shape and XL iron tray

        Iron more in one go: XL board shape and XL iron tray

        Iron more in one go with the Philips XL board shape (120 x 45 cm). It is also ideal for ironing big items such as bed linen and tablecloths. The stable and extra-large iron tray is perfect for steam generators. It is also heat resistant and can be safely used with steam irons.

        Ironing with 60% less noise*

        Ironing with 60% less noise*

        The ironing experience is more convenient with the ironing board cover that provides quieter ironing with a 60% noise reduction in sound power versus a multilayer board cover

        Smooth ironing without water drips on the floor

        Smooth ironing without water drips on the floor

        AquaBlock is a unique technology that prevents condensed steam from dripping onto the floor, making this board cover the ideal ironing surface for steam generator irons.

        Multi-layered board cover for smooth gliding

        Multi-layered board cover for smooth gliding

        The board cover is made of 100% cotton and is supported by foam and felt layers. This combination provides a comfortable and smooth ironing surface.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast and convenient ironing

          Shirt hanging rail
          Yes
          Height adjustment
          70-94  cm
          Height setting
          6  setting(s)
          Suitable for
          • Steam generator irons
          • Steam irons

        • Safe ironing

          Anti-slip, protective feet cap
          Yes
          Child lock
          Yes
          Transport lock
          Yes

        • Design features

          Ironing surface
          Perforated metal
          Legs
          Powder-coated solid metal

        • Board cover

          Top layer
          100% Cotton
          Second layer
          Foam
          Third layer
          Anti-drip
          Fourth layer
          Felt

        • Technical specifications

          Product dimensions
          13 x 54 x 160 cm  cm
          Board dimensions
          120 x 45  cm
          Weight of board
          7  kg

              • From previous version of GC220
              • Reduction in sound power versus multilayer board cover

