Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Pressurised steam generator

    GC6511
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
    • Double your ironing speed with pressurised steam Double your ironing speed with pressurised steam Double your ironing speed with pressurised steam
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      Pressurised steam generator

      GC6511
      Overall Rating / 5
      2 Awards

      Double your ironing speed with pressurised steam

      Have all the convenience of a compact and portable-sized system iron and double your ironing speed with pressurised steam. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Pressurised steam generator

      Double your ironing speed with pressurised steam

      Have all the convenience of a compact and portable-sized system iron and double your ironing speed with pressurised steam. See all benefits

      Double your ironing speed with pressurised steam

      Have all the convenience of a compact and portable-sized system iron and double your ironing speed with pressurised steam. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Pressurised steam generator

      Double your ironing speed with pressurised steam

      Have all the convenience of a compact and portable-sized system iron and double your ironing speed with pressurised steam. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all steam-generator-iron

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Pressurised steam generator

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Double your ironing speed with pressurised steam

        Compact powerful steam generator

        • 4 bar
        • 100 g/min continuous steam
        Up to 4 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

        Up to 4 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

        Double your ironing speed with pressurised steam. Pressurised steam penetrates deep into fabrics, making your ironing fast and easy, even on difficult fabrics.

        Easy set-up and storage

        Easy set-up and storage

        Easy set-up and storage

        Non-stick soleplate coating

        Non-stick soleplate coating

        The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

        Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

        Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

        This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

        Continuous steam up to 100 g/min

        Continuous steam up to 100 g/min

        The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology used in the Philips steam generator iron produces powerful steam, making ironing quicker, easier and better.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast and powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          Non-stick
          Steam output
          Yes
          Continuous steam output
          100  g/min
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Pressure
          Up to 4
          Steam tip
          Yes
          Power
          1980 - 2350  W

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          800  ml
          Heat-up time
          6  min
          Hose storage
          Hose storage compartment
          Power cord length
          1.8  m
          Hose length
          1.7  m

        • Calc management

          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Calc clean solution
          Easy rinsing

        • Technical specifications

          Product dimensions
          31.9 x 19.9 x 16.6  cm
          Weight of iron
          1.2  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          4  kg

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount