Carefree ironing, no setting required
Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere…in any order, without adjusting the temperature. Philips PerfectCare Xpress delivers great results without risk of burn or shine for all garments. Truly simple ironing See all benefits
This specially designed soleplate combines superior ceramic coating for superior gliding on all fabrics and carefully designed vents for powerful crease removal.
100% safe on all fabrics even the most delicate like silk, cashmere, wool, polyester. Independent iron testing institutes have used PerfectCare on the most sensitive ironable garments and they confirmed excellent ironing results.
100% easy to use, no adjustment required. You can now iron all ironable garments one after the other, without having to wait or to adjust the iron's temperature dial.
100% fast to iron, no sorting required. Iron all your garments with more effective steam.
This iron is tested and approved by independent textile expert institutes, such as DWI, IWTO and Woolmark, for its excellent ironing performance. The Woolmark Apparel Care programme helps consumers to identify quality laundry products that are approved by The Woolmark Company for use on wool products. Philips, with its exclusive OptimalTEMP technology, is so far the only brand to be certified with the Gold standard from Woolmark. You can be confident that Woolmark-approved apparel care products are ideal for any wool garments.
2800 W iron for fast heat up and powerful performance on all your ironable garments.
The innovative Auto Steam Sensor with motion detection activates the steam automatically when the iron is moved on the ironing board. This always gives you the right amount of steam for effective crease removal, while reducing wasted steam. Great results and energy efficiency
Constant powerful steam up to 65 g/min for better crease removal for all your garments
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
One perfect setting for all your clothes. Always the perfect combination of steam and temperature because: 1) Advanced Smart Control Processor sets the perfect combination of steam and temperature 2) The ultra-powerful cyclonic steam chamber delivers powerful constant steam for all your fabrics
Iron shuts off automatically when the iron is held still for 30s on its soleplate, lying on its side for 30s or standing on its heel rest for 8 minutes.
The ECO setting ensures efficient ironing with low energy consumption, due to an optimal amount of steam being generated
Smart light feedback indicates the status of the iron at any time.
Fast and powerful crease removal
Comfortable ironing
Easy to use
Calc management
Sustainability