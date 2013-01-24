Home
    PerfectCare Xpress

    Pressurised steam iron

    GC5060/02
    • Carefree ironing, no setting required Carefree ironing, no setting required Carefree ironing, no setting required
      Carefree ironing, no setting required

      Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere…in any order, without adjusting the temperature. Philips PerfectCare Xpress delivers great results without risk of burn or shine for all garments. Truly simple ironing See all benefits

        Carefree ironing, no setting required

        With compact, powerful steam generator inside

        • Steam 65g/min; 200g steam boost
        • SteamGlide soleplate
        • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
        • Safe for all ironable garments
        SteamGlide soleplate for powerful steam and superb gliding

        SteamGlide soleplate for powerful steam and superb gliding

        This specially designed soleplate combines superior ceramic coating for superior gliding on all fabrics and carefully designed vents for powerful crease removal.

        100% safe on all ironable garments

        100% safe on all ironable garments

        100% safe on all fabrics even the most delicate like silk, cashmere, wool, polyester. Independent iron testing institutes have used PerfectCare on the most sensitive ironable garments and they confirmed excellent ironing results.

        100% easy to use, no adjustment required

        100% easy to use, no adjustment required

        100% easy to use, no adjustment required. You can now iron all ironable garments one after the other, without having to wait or to adjust the iron's temperature dial.

        100% fast on all fabrics; no other steam iron is faster

        100% fast on all fabrics; no other steam iron is faster

        100% fast to iron, no sorting required. Iron all your garments with more effective steam.

        Tested and approved by independent textile experts

        Tested and approved by independent textile experts

        This iron is tested and approved by independent textile expert institutes, such as DWI, IWTO and Woolmark, for its excellent ironing performance. The Woolmark Apparel Care programme helps consumers to identify quality laundry products that are approved by The Woolmark Company for use on wool products. Philips, with its exclusive OptimalTEMP technology, is so far the only brand to be certified with the Gold standard from Woolmark. You can be confident that Woolmark-approved apparel care products are ideal for any wool garments.

        2800 W iron for fast heat up and powerful performance

        2800 W iron for fast heat up and powerful performance

        2800 W iron for fast heat up and powerful performance on all your ironable garments.

        Auto Steam Sensor activates the steam automatically

        Auto Steam Sensor activates the steam automatically

        The innovative Auto Steam Sensor with motion detection activates the steam automatically when the iron is moved on the ironing board. This always gives you the right amount of steam for effective crease removal, while reducing wasted steam. Great results and energy efficiency

        Constant powerful steam up to 65 g/min

        Constant powerful steam up to 65 g/min

        Constant powerful steam up to 65 g/min for better crease removal for all your garments

        Steam boost up to 200 g

        Steam boost up to 200 g

        The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

        OptimalTemp: The perfect combination of steam and temperature

        OptimalTemp: The perfect combination of steam and temperature

        One perfect setting for all your clothes. Always the perfect combination of steam and temperature because: 1) Advanced Smart Control Processor sets the perfect combination of steam and temperature 2) The ultra-powerful cyclonic steam chamber delivers powerful constant steam for all your fabrics

        3 Safety Auto Off triggers

        3 Safety Auto Off triggers

        Iron shuts off automatically when the iron is held still for 30s on its soleplate, lying on its side for 30s or standing on its heel rest for 8 minutes.

        ECO setting for efficient ironing

        ECO setting for efficient ironing

        The ECO setting ensures efficient ironing with low energy consumption, due to an optimal amount of steam being generated

        Iron with smart light feedback indicator

        Smart light feedback indicates the status of the iron at any time.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast and powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          SteamGlide
          OptimalTEMP technology
          Yes
          Continuous steam output
          65  g/min
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Steam tip
          Yes
          Power
          2800  W
          Steam boost
          200  g

        • Comfortable ironing

          Cord length
          2.5  m

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          320  ml
          Drip stop
          Yes
          Soft grip
          Yes
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Cord storage
          Cord clip
          Power cord length
          2.5  m
          Cord freedom (swivel)
          360 degree cord freedom
          Safe for all fabrics
          Even for delicates such as silks

        • Calc management

          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Calc clean solution
          Anti-calc tablets and rinsing

        • Sustainability

          ECO setting
          20% energy reduction

