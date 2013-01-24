Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Pressurised steam generator

    GC8375/02
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Great results, minimum effort Great results, minimum effort Great results, minimum effort
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      Pressurised steam generator

      GC8375/02
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Great results, minimum effort

      Powerful yet surprisingly compact iron, this Philips ironing system produces non-stop high steam with high pressure, making ironing fast and easy. Thanks to the 1.4 litre detachable water tank, you can iron for hours without interruption. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Pressurised steam generator

      Great results, minimum effort

      Powerful yet surprisingly compact iron, this Philips ironing system produces non-stop high steam with high pressure, making ironing fast and easy. Thanks to the 1.4 litre detachable water tank, you can iron for hours without interruption. See all benefits

      Great results, minimum effort

      Powerful yet surprisingly compact iron, this Philips ironing system produces non-stop high steam with high pressure, making ironing fast and easy. Thanks to the 1.4 litre detachable water tank, you can iron for hours without interruption. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Pressurised steam generator

      Great results, minimum effort

      Powerful yet surprisingly compact iron, this Philips ironing system produces non-stop high steam with high pressure, making ironing fast and easy. Thanks to the 1.4 litre detachable water tank, you can iron for hours without interruption. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all steam-generator-iron

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Pressurised steam generator

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Great results, minimum effort

        Endless, powerful steam with 1.4 litre water tank

        • 270 g steam boost
        • 5.5 bar
        • ECO
        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        The SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistance, glides excellently and is easy to clean.

        Max 5.5 bar pump pressure

        Max 5.5 bar pump pressure

        The more steam, the faster the ironing. Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing both faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to suit your needs.

        Extra-large detachable 1.4 litre water tank

        Extra-large detachable 1.4 litre water tank

        To make ironing effortless you need a lot of steam. High steam output means a lot of refilling. The extra-large 1.4 l water tank reduces the need for refilling.

        Lightweight iron for effortless ironing

        Lightweight iron for effortless ironing

        The iron is only 1.2 kg making ironing easy and effortless.

        Save 20% energy and 40% water consumption

        Save 20% energy and 40% water consumption

        Save 20% energy and 40% water consumption by selecting the eco-setting on your Philips Iron. The eco-setting offers the most energy efficient way to obtain perfect ironing results.

        Continuous steam up to 120 g/min

        Continuous steam up to 120 g/min

        The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.

        Permanent anti-calc tablets inside delay scale build up

        Permanent anti-calc tablets inside delay scale build up

        Permanent anti-calc tablets delay the formation of scale build up ensuring better protection for your system iron

        Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

        Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

        This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

        3 Safety Auto Off triggers

        3 Safety Auto Off triggers

        Iron shuts off automatically when the iron is held still for 30s on its soleplate, lying on its side for 30s or standing on its heel rest for 8 minutes.

        270 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

        The iron's 270 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast and powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          SteamGlide
          Continuous steam output
          120  g/min
          Steam boost
          270  g
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Pressure
          Up to 5.5
          Variable steam settings
          Yes
          Steam tip
          Yes
          Power
          2400  W

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          1400  ml
          Filling and emptying water
          Detachable water tank
          Refill any time
          Yes
          Heat-up time
          2  min
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Hose storage
          Hose clip
          Power cord length
          1.8  m
          Hose length
          1.7  m

        • Sustainability

          ECO setting
          20% energy reduction

        • Calc management

          Calc clean solution
          Anti-calc tablets and rinsing

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220 - 240  V
          Product dimensions
          35 x 35 x 25  cm
          Weight of iron
          1.2  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          5  kg

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount