Ultra fast ironing
Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing. See all benefits
Steam generator iron
The more steam, the faster the ironing. Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing both faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to suit your needs.
Steam is ready to use in 2 minutes and can be refilled at any time during ironing.
The water tank can be removed to be refilled easily under the tap. The large filling hole makes refilling fast. Thanks to the 1.5 L water tank capacity, you can iron up to 2 hours continuously without any refills.
Ultra-long-lasting steam performance: Philips' exclusive Easy De-Calc function provides the ideal way to get rid of limescale and extend the lifetime of your steam generator iron. Your iron will remind you to de-calc with light and sound. When your appliance is cold, simply open the Easy De-Calc knob and collect the dirty water and limescale in a cup.
The new SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate. Is extremely scratch resistant, glides excellently and is easy to clean.
Now you can iron everything from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required. Guaranteed no burn on all ironable fabrics. Revolutionary technology with both the Advanced Smart Control Processor, which precisely controls the soleplate temperature so that you don't need to, and the powerful cyclonic steam chamber, which delivers consistent, powerful steam, making ironing easier and faster.
The innovative Philips OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burns on all ironable fabrics. During ironing, there is no need to put your iron back on the base station; just leave the hot iron soleplate directly on the garments or cotton ironing board cover without an additional resting accessory. It will not damage any of your ironable garments, or the board. This makes your ironing easier, with less wrist effort.
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
Fast and powerful crease removal
Easy to use
Calc management
Technical specifications