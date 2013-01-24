Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Designed for perfection
This new Philips Azur iron comes with an optimal design and weight to manoeuvre the iron easily over the garment, even into the hard to reach areas. Together with its powerful steam performance it gives you all you need for perfect results. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Designed for perfection
This new Philips Azur iron comes with an optimal design and weight to manoeuvre the iron easily over the garment, even into the hard to reach areas. Together with its powerful steam performance it gives you all you need for perfect results. See all benefits
The unique steam tip of this Philips iron combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.
The Philips steam iron is designed to move over the garment easily, enabling you to reach even the hardest-to-reach areas easily.
The iron has an optimal weight of 1.6 kg making it easy to constantly place the iron on the board and back to its heelrest.
2600 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance.
Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
Applying the steam boost will release a steam shot up to 200 g to remove even the toughest creases
The iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. If it is left on its heelrest it will switch off in 8 minutes. When left on the soleplate or on the side, it only takes 30 seconds before the iron shuts off.
For the best results you need a soleplate that has the optimal balance between gliding and stretching. This is offered through SteamGlide Plus with its easy glide zone and perfect stretch zone.
Fast and powerful crease removal
Easy to use
Calc management
Technical specifications
CRP957/01
GC026/80