    GC7530/02
    Overall Rating / 5
    Fast and powerful ironing
      InstantCare Pressurised steam generator

      GC7530/02
      Overall Rating / 5

      Fast and powerful ironing

      Created to speed up ironing from start to finish, the Philips InstantCare steam iron GC7530/02 is ready to use in 2 minutes. The power of the pressurised steam speeds up ironing by penetrating deeper into the fabrics to remove the creases.

      InstantCare Pressurised steam generator

      Fast and powerful ironing

      Created to speed up ironing from start to finish, the Philips InstantCare steam iron GC7530/02 is ready to use in 2 minutes. The power of the pressurised steam speeds up ironing by penetrating deeper into the fabrics to remove the creases. See all benefits

      Fast and powerful ironing

      Created to speed up ironing from start to finish, the Philips InstantCare steam iron GC7530/02 is ready to use in 2 minutes. The power of the pressurised steam speeds up ironing by penetrating deeper into the fabrics to remove the creases. See all benefits

      InstantCare Pressurised steam generator

      Fast and powerful ironing

      Created to speed up ironing from start to finish, the Philips InstantCare steam iron GC7530/02 is ready to use in 2 minutes. The power of the pressurised steam speeds up ironing by penetrating deeper into the fabrics to remove the creases. See all benefits

        Fast and powerful ironing

        Iron with 2-min quick start, refill any time

        • 5 bar
        • ECO
        • Anti-calc
        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        The SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistance, glides excellently and is easy to clean.

        Continuous steam up to 120 g/min

        Continuous steam up to 120 g/min

        The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.

        Start quickly: less than 2 minutes start-up time

        Start quickly: less than 2 minutes start-up time

        This system iron is ready to use in less than 2 minutes.

        Refill the water tank at any time, even during ironing

        Refill the water tank at any time, even during ironing

        The separate water tank allows you to re-fill the water tank any time, even during ironing, without waiting.

        Permanent anti-calc tablets inside delay scale build up

        Permanent anti-calc tablets inside delay scale build up

        Permanent anti-calc tablets delay the formation of scale build up ensuring better protection for your system iron

        Up to 5 bar pressure

        Up to 5 bar pressure

        The more steam, the faster the ironing. Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing both faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to suit your needs.

        Save 30% energy and 40% water consumption

        Save 30% energy and 40% water consumption

        Save 30% energy and 40% water consumption by selecting the eco-setting. The eco-setting offers the most energy efficient way to obtain perfect ironing results.

        3 Safety Auto Off triggers

        3 Safety Auto Off triggers

        Iron shuts off automatically when the iron is held still for 30s on its soleplate, lying on its side for 30s or standing on its heel rest for 8 minutes.

        Lightweight iron for effortless ironing

        The iron is only 1.2 kg making ironing easy and effortless.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast and powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          SteamGlide
          Steam output
          Yes
          Continuous steam output
          120  g/min
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Pressure
          Up to 5
          Variable steam settings
          Yes
          Steam tip
          Yes
          Power
          2400  W

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          1000  ml
          Filling and emptying water
          Extra-large filling hole
          Refill any time
          Yes
          Heat-up time
          2  min
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Hose storage
          Hose clip
          Power cord length
          1.8  m
          Cord freedom (swivel)
          180 degree cord freedom
          Hose length
          1.7  m

        • Sustainability

          ECO setting
          30% energy reduction

        • Calc management

          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Calc clean solution
          Anti-calc tablets and rinsing

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220 - 240  V
          Product dimensions
          42.9 x 40 x 20.6  cm
          Weight of iron
          1.2  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          4.5  kg

