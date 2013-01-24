Search terms
Ironing with no leakage
Easy8 ironing board covers for prolonged performance, including covers for the ShoulderWings system. The covers are easy to place and fix on the board thanks to the easy-fit fastener system. Part of the Philips ironing accessories range. See all benefits
100% pure cotton layer provides an ideal surface for ironing with premium gliding and longer durability.
The board cover is specially designed to be used with the Easy8 board. It also fits ironing boards with size 120x45 cm.
Two replacement covers for the ShoulderWings are also included in the pack complete with the easy-fit fastener.
The PerfectFlow layer gives 10% wider steam distribution for faster ironing
The new 3D textile layer enables the steam to flow inside the board cover thanks to the porous structure. This prolongs the contact of steam with the garments. And simply using the steam more efficiently means that the perfect ironing results are achieved even faster
The ironing experience is more convenient with the ironing board cover that provides quieter ironing with a 78% noise reduction in sound power versus a multilayer board cover
The board cover comes with an easy-fit fastener system that keeps it tightly adjusted to the ironing board.
This replacement board cover is suitable for Philips steam generators
The special construction of this board cover ensures that no condensation occurs even after 2 hours of ironing with a pressurised steam generator. The special coated felt layer will keep all condensation inside and will not allow any wet spots to form on the board cover or on the floor. All the condensed water remaining in the cover will simply evaporate within 24 hours thanks to the special breathable 3D textile.
