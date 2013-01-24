Home
    PerfectCare Aqua

    Steam generator iron

    GC8635/02
    Carefree ironing, no setting required
      PerfectCare Aqua Steam generator iron

      GC8635/02
      Carefree ironing, no setting required

      Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare Iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing. See all benefits

      Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare Iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing.

      Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare Iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing. See all benefits

      Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare Iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing. See all benefits

        OptimalTemp: The perfect combination of steam and temperature

        One perfect setting for all your clothes. Always the perfect combination of steam and temperature because: 1) Advanced Smart Control Processor sets the perfect combination of steam and temperature 2) The ultra-powerful cyclonic steam chamber delivers powerful constant steam for all your fabrics

        100% easy to use, no adjustment required. You can now iron all ironable garments one after the other, without having to wait or to adjust the iron's temperature dial.

        100% safe on all fabrics even the most delicate like silk, cashmere, wool, polyester. Independent iron testing institutes have used PerfectCare on the most sensitive ironable garments and they confirmed excellent ironing results.

        This iron is tested and approved by independent textile expert institutes, such as DWI, IWTO and Woolmark, for its excellent ironing performance. The Woolmark Apparel Care programme helps consumers to identify quality laundry products that are approved by The Woolmark Company for use on wool products. Philips, with its exclusive OptimalTEMP technology, is so far the only brand to be certified with the Gold standard from Woolmark. You can be confident that Woolmark-approved apparel care products are ideal for any wool garments.

        The more steam, the faster the ironing. Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing both faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to suit your needs.

        PerfectCare Aqua has this unique feature: large water tank. It means you can iron for hours without refilling the water tank. It helps make ironing sessions easier and faster. The excellent design of the fully visible water tank means you can see the water level when you look from any angle.

        The innovative Philips OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burns on all ironable fabrics. During ironing, there is no need to put your iron back on the base station; just leave the hot iron soleplate directly on the garments or cotton ironing board cover without an additional resting accessory. It will not damage any of your ironable garments, or the board. This makes your ironing easier, with less wrist effort.

        Ultra-long-lasting steam performance: Philips' exclusive Easy De-Calc function provides the ideal way to get rid of limescale and extend the lifetime of your steam generator iron. Your iron will remind you to de-calc with light and sound. When your appliance is cold, simply open the Easy De-Calc knob and collect the dirty water and limescale in a cup.

        The new SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate. Is extremely scratch resistant, glides excellently and is easy to clean.

        Lock your Philips steam iron securely and carry your pressurised steam generator easily.

        100% fast on all fabrics, no other iron is faster

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast and powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          SteamGlide
          OptimalTEMP technology
          Yes
          Steam output
          Yes
          Steam boost
          220  g
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Pressure
          Up to 5
          Steam tip
          Yes
          Power
          2400  W

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          2200  ml
          Filling and emptying water
          Extra-large filling hole
          Refill any time
          Yes
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Storage solution
          Carry lock
          Hose storage
          Hose storage compartment
          Power cord length
          1.8  m
          Hose length
          1.6  m
          Safe for all fabrics
          Even for delicates such as silks
          Low water alarm
          yes
          Heat-up time
          2  min
          Cord freedom (swivel)
          180 degree cord freedom

        • Calc management

          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Calc clean solution
          Easy De-calc
          Calc clean reminder
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Product dimensions
          36.2 x 27 x 26.3  cm
          Weight of iron
          1  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          4.5  kg

