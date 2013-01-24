Tested and approved by independent textile experts

This iron is tested and approved by independent textile expert institutes, such as DWI, IWTO and Woolmark, for its excellent ironing performance. The Woolmark Apparel Care programme helps consumers to identify quality laundry products that are approved by The Woolmark Company for use on wool products. Philips, with its exclusive OptimalTEMP technology, is so far the only brand to be certified with the Gold standard from Woolmark. You can be confident that Woolmark-approved apparel care products are ideal for any wool garments.