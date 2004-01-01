Search terms

      Power up to 2300 W enabling constant high steam output

      Power up to 2300 W enabling constant high steam output

      Power up to 2300 W enables constant high steam output.

      Steam boost up to 120 g

      Steam boost up to 120 g

      The iron's 120 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

      Continuous steam output up to 35 g/min

      Continuous steam output up to 35 g/min

      Continuous steam output of up to 35 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Ceramic soleplate for better gliding performance

      Ceramic soleplate for better gliding performance

      Ceramic soleplate is scratch-resistant, glides well and is easy to clean.

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

      Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

      Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

      This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water, and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale from your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

      Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

      Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

      The iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. If it is left on its heelrest it will switch off in 8 minutes. When left on the soleplate or on the side, it only takes 30 seconds before the iron shuts off.

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

      Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

      The tip of this Philips iron is precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek nose design. The triple precision tip enables you to reach even the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

      Robust heel rest for improved stability

      This iron features a specially designed extra-large heel rest, which gives extra stability when it is put in a vertical position.

      Even steam distribution for efficient ironing

      Thanks to the carefully crafted soleplate design, the steam is distributed evenly across the soleplate. This way you need fewer strokes to evenly moisten the garment and therefore less time to complete the ironing.

      Technical Specifications

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Self-clean

      • Easy to use

        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Reaching tricky areas
        Triple precision tip

      • Fast and powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        Ceramic soleplate
        Steam output
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Vertical steaming
        Yes

