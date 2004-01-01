Search terms
GC2048/30
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Power up to 2300 W enables constant high steam output.
The iron's 120 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.
Continuous steam output of up to 35 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
Ceramic soleplate is scratch-resistant, glides well and is easy to clean.
This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.
This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water, and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale from your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.
The iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. If it is left on its heelrest it will switch off in 8 minutes. When left on the soleplate or on the side, it only takes 30 seconds before the iron shuts off.
Drip-Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.
The tip of this Philips iron is precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek nose design. The triple precision tip enables you to reach even the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.
This iron features a specially designed extra-large heel rest, which gives extra stability when it is put in a vertical position.
Thanks to the carefully crafted soleplate design, the steam is distributed evenly across the soleplate. This way you need fewer strokes to evenly moisten the garment and therefore less time to complete the ironing.
