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  • Standard Product Photo Philips EcoCare Steam iron
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  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EcoCare Steam iron
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  • Main in-use photograph Philips EcoCare Steam iron
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  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EcoCare Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EcoCare Steam iron
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  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EcoCare Steam iron
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Discontinued

EcoCareSteam iron

GC3740/02

4.5

| (22) Reviews | 95% recommend this product

1 award

100% steam power, 25%* less energy.

The innovative feature makes sure you get 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. It also automatically saves 25%* energy, because it reduces wasted steam. 30% of the plastic and Aluminium in the GC3740/02 iron is recycled.

See all benefits

with Auto Energy Saving and 30% recycled material

100% steam power, 25%* less energy.

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

The Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti-scale tablets and an easy-to-use calc clean function.

Soft grip for lasting ironing comfort

The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.

Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

The unique steam tip of this Philips iron combines the particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

Technical specifications

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Find a spare part or an accessory

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Parts & Accessories

    • 500 Series

    500 Series
    Fabric Shaver

    GC026/00
    • Quickly removes unwanted fabric pills
    • Includes 2 AA batteries for continuous lint shaving
    • 3 mesh hole sizes to remove pills, big and small
    • Removeable pill container
    • Height cap removes pills from delicate fabrics

Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

22

Reviews

95%

recommend this product

2
1

21/07/2013

Nederland

Nederland

fijn apparaat om te gebruiken

apparaat ligt fijn in de hand en is makkelijk in gebruik. stoommogelijkheden werken prima. Kortom : goede keus geweest !

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EcoCare GC3740/02 Stoomstrijkijzer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EcoCare GC3740/02 Stoomstrijkijzer

21/07/2013

Nederland

Nederland

fijn apparaat om te gebruiken

apparaat ligt fijn in de hand en is makkelijk in gebruik. stoommogelijkheden werken prima. Kortom : goede keus geweest !

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EcoCare GC3740/02 Stoomstrijkijzer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EcoCare GC3740/02 Stoomstrijkijzer

20/05/2012

Nederland

Nederland

zeer goede stoomstrijkijzer

het strijken, ook van zware en dikkere stoffen gaat uitstekend. het strijken is nu een fluitje van een cent. en het stoomstrijkijzer heeft een flitsend uiterlijk

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EcoCare GC3740/02 Stoomstrijkijzer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EcoCare GC3740/02 Stoomstrijkijzer

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