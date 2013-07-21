2 year warranty
Discontinued
100% steam power, 25%* less energy.
The innovative feature makes sure you get 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. It also automatically saves 25%* energy, because it reduces wasted steam. 30% of the plastic and Aluminium in the GC3740/02 iron is recycled.
The Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti-scale tablets and an easy-to-use calc clean function.
The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.
The unique steam tip of this Philips iron combines the particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.
Awards
4.5
of 5
22
Reviews
95%
recommend this product
langemeid
21/07/2013
Nederland
fijn apparaat om te gebruiken
apparaat ligt fijn in de hand en is makkelijk in gebruik. stoommogelijkheden werken prima. Kortom : goede keus geweest !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EcoCare GC3740/02 Stoomstrijkijzer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EcoCare GC3740/02 Stoomstrijkijzer
Fransss00011
21/07/2013
Nederland
fijn apparaat om te gebruiken
apparaat ligt fijn in de hand en is makkelijk in gebruik. stoommogelijkheden werken prima. Kortom : goede keus geweest !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EcoCare GC3740/02 Stoomstrijkijzer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EcoCare GC3740/02 Stoomstrijkijzer
bebo
20/05/2012
Nederland
zeer goede stoomstrijkijzer
het strijken, ook van zware en dikkere stoffen gaat uitstekend. het strijken is nu een fluitje van een cent. en het stoomstrijkijzer heeft een flitsend uiterlijk
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EcoCare GC3740/02 Stoomstrijkijzer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EcoCare GC3740/02 Stoomstrijkijzer