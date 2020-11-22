Home
    PerfectCare Pure

    Anti-scale cartridge

    GC004/00
      PerfectCare Pure Anti-scale cartridge

      GC004/00
      Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge*

      Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge is suitable for PerfectCare Pure steam generators equipped with Pure Steam technology. It eliminates 99% of limescale and increases product lifetime x 5.

      Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge*

      Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge is suitable for PerfectCare Pure steam generators equipped with Pure Steam technology. It eliminates 99% of limescale and increases product lifetime x 5. See all benefits

      Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge*

      99% calc free, increase lifetime by five times

      • Eliminates 99% of calc
      • Suitable for PerfectCare Pure
      • Pack with 4 cartridges
      3 months of ironing

      3 months of ironing

      The lifetime of your cartridge depends on the water hardness where you live and the number of hours you spend ironing per week. On average, 1 cartridge provides 3 months of ironing time.

      5-year warranty against scale

      5-year warranty against scale

      The Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge will efficiently protect your PerfectCare Pure against any scale damage. Your appliance is guaranteed against scale for 5 years.

      99% calc-free with Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge

      99% calc-free with Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge

      The PureSteam anti-scale cartridge filters 99% of scale from tap water. It ensures a consistent flow of steam and prevents calc residues on clothes.

      Replace the cartridge when your appliance warns you

      Replace the cartridge when your appliance warns you

      PerfectCare Pure warns you when the Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge needs to be replaced. The anti-calc replacement light starts flashing, and your appliance starts beeping and then stops to prevent you from damaging it and getting dirt on your clothes.To continue using your appliance under the best conditions, you can either use demineralised water while keeping the old cartridge inside, or replace it with a new Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge.

      Increase lifetime by 5 times

      Increase lifetime by 5 times

      It prevents any scale damage to your appliance and increase the lifetime of your appliance by 5 times.

      The most effective anti-scale system

      The most effective anti-scale system

      The unique Philips Pure Steam Anti-scale cartridge is proven to be the most effective integrated anti-scale system.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Number of cartridges in pack
        4
        Product weight
        0.19  kg
        Weight of product in pack
        0.83  kg
        Product dimensions
        9.4 x 5.4 x 6.8  cm

      • Logistic data

        A-box dimensions
        13x31x37  cm
        A-box weight
        5.4  kg
        F-box dimensions
        11x12x15  cm
        F-box weight
        0.83  kg

      • Replacement

        Suitable for
        PerfectCare Pure

          • It is possible that the product looks darker and is wetter than on the package picture as it has been pre-treated with demineralised water to ensure the best performance.

