The Philips steam iron Azur Performer combines powerful performance with ease of use. With the Quick Calc Release for easy de-calc, Auto Steam Control and SteamGlide Plus soleplate, this iron delivers long-lasting steam performance. See all benefits
With 2400 W, the Azur Performer Plus steam iron will heat up quickly and give a powerful performance to deliver super ironing results.
Continuous steam output of up to 45 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
Our best-gliding SteamGlide Plus soleplate to whizz through your ironing. The carefully designed vents ensure a well-balanced steam distribution.
In addition to the built-in calc container, the self-clean function of your soleplate will remove the most stubborn calc. A clean soleplate will improve your steam performance and ironing results.
Auto Steam Control takes away the worry of selecting the amount of steam you need. Just select the temperature for the garments you're ironing and off you go.
The pointed tip on the Philips Azur Performer is very precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, a button groove and a sleek nose design. The Triple Precision tip enables you to reach into even the trickiest areas, e.g. around buttons or between pleats.
The iron has an optimal weight for moving easily over any garment, making ironing less of a hassle and making it easy to move the iron constantly between the board and its heel rest.
Quick calc release is the easiest way to remove scale from your iron and guarantees consistently powerful steam for years to come.
