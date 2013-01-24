Home
    Azur

    Steam iron

    GC4850/02
    • Designed for perfection Designed for perfection Designed for perfection
      Azur Steam iron

      GC4850/02
      Designed for perfection

      This new Philips Azur GC4850/02 iron comes with an optimal design and weight to manoeuver the iron easily over the garment, even into the hard to reach areas. With its powerful steam performance it gives you all you need for perfect results.

      Azur Steam iron

      Designed for perfection

      This new Philips Azur GC4850/02 iron comes with an optimal design and weight to manoeuver the iron easily over the garment, even into the hard to reach areas. With its powerful steam performance it gives you all you need for perfect results. See all benefits

        Azur

        Azur

        Steam iron

        Designed for perfection

        Iron with powerful steam performance

        • Steam 50g/min; 180g steam boost
        • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
        • Safety Auto Off
        • 2600 Watts
        Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

        Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

        The unique steam tip of this Philips iron combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

        Automatically turned off for safety and energy saving

        Automatically turned off for safety and energy saving

        The safety auto off function automatically switches off the appliance if it has not been used for a few minutes, also saving energy.

        Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

        Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

        The Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti-scale pills and an easy-to-use calc clean function.

        Optimal design to manoeuvre the iron easily over the garment

        Optimal design to manoeuvre the iron easily over the garment

        The Philips steam iron is designed to move over the garment easily, enabling you to reach even the hardest-to-reach areas easily.

        Lightweight to move the iron easily on and off the board

        Lightweight to move the iron easily on and off the board

        The iron has an optimal weight of 1.6 kg making it easy to constantly place the iron on the board and back to its heelrest.

        2600 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

        2600 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

        2600 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance.

        Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

        Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

        Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

        Steam boost up to 180 g

        Steam boost up to 180 g

        The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

        SteamGlide Plus: perfect mix of gliding and stretching

        SteamGlide Plus: perfect mix of gliding and stretching

        For the best results you need a soleplate that has the optimal balance between gliding and stretching. This is offered through SteamGlide Plus with its easy glide zone and perfect stretch zone.

        Sideways-opening filling door

        Sideways-opening filling door

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast and powerful crease removal

          Continuous steam output
          50  g/min
          Steam boost
          180  g
          Variable steam settings
          Yes
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Steam tip
          Yes
          Soleplate
          SteamGlide Plus
          Spray
          Yes
          Power
          2600  W
          Ionic deep steam
          Yes

        • Comfortable ironing

          Cord length
          2.5  m

        • Easy to use

          Fast and easy filling
          Yes
          Drip stop
          Yes
          Water tank capacity
          350  ml
          Cord storage
          Cord clip
          Power cord length
          2.5  m
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Filling and emptying water
          Side-opening door
          Soft grip
          Yes

        • Calc management

          Calc clean solution
          Double active calc clean

        • Technical specifications

          Weight of iron
          1.6  kg
          Voltage
          220 - 240  V

