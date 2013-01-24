Home
    GC3811/70
      The Philips steam iron Azur Performer combines powerful performance with ease of use. Our Auto Steam Control provides the right amount of steam for each garment. The SteamGlide Plus soleplate will whizz through your ironing. See all benefits

      The Philips steam iron Azur Performer combines powerful performance with ease of use. Our Auto Steam Control provides the right amount of steam for each garment. The SteamGlide Plus soleplate will whizz through your ironing. See all benefits

        Faster, Easier and Smarter

        With our innovative steam and temperature control

        • Steam 40g/min; 160g steam boost
        • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
        • Anti-calc
        • 2400 Watts
        2400 W for quick iron heat-up

        2400 W for quick iron heat-up

        With 2400 W, the Azur Performer Plus steam iron will heat up quickly and give a powerful performance to deliver super ironing results.

        Steam output of up to 40 g/min for better crease removal

        Steam output of up to 40 g/min for better crease removal

        Continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

        Steam boost up to 160 g

        Steam boost up to 160 g

        The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

        SteamGlide Plus soleplate: Our best gliding, faster ironing

        SteamGlide Plus soleplate: Our best gliding, faster ironing

        Our best-gliding SteamGlide Plus soleplate to whizz through your ironing. The carefully designed vents ensure a well-balanced steam distribution.

        Double Active Calc System to help prevent calc build-up

        Double Active Calc System to help prevent calc build-up

        Your Philips steam iron's Double Active Calc system prevents scale build-up through anti-scale pills and an easy-to-use calc clean function. Regular cleaning of calc from your steam iron results in fewer white stains from calc and longer steam performance, giving better ironing results.

        Auto Steam Control for the right steam for each garment

        Auto Steam Control for the right steam for each garment

        Auto Steam Control takes away the worry of selecting the amount of steam you need. Just select the temperature for the garments you're ironing and off you go.

        Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

        Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

        The pointed tip on the Philips Azur Performer is very precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, a button groove and a sleek nose design. The Triple Precision tip enables you to reach into even the trickiest areas, e.g. around buttons or between pleats.

        Optimal weight for easier manoeuvrability over your garments

        Optimal weight for easier manoeuvrability over your garments

        The iron has an optimal weight for moving easily over any garment, making ironing less of a hassle and making it easy to move the iron constantly between the board and its heel rest.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast and powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          SteamGlide Plus
          Continuous steam output
          40  g/min
          Steam boost
          160  g
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Spray
          Yes
          Power
          2400  W

        • Comfortable ironing

          Cord length
          2  m

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          300  ml
          Filling and emptying water
          Side-opening door
          Drip stop
          Yes
          Cord storage
          Cord clip
          Power cord length
          2  m
          Reaching tricky areas
          Triple precision tip
          Fast and easy filling
          Yes
          Textured handle
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          ECO setting
          20% energy reduction

        • Calc management

          Calc clean solution
          Double active calc clean

