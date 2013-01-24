Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Power with precision
For easier and smoother ironing, you want the best combination of gliding and powerful steam. This iron with SteamGlide soleplate provides you with the best of both! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Power with precision
For easier and smoother ironing, you want the best combination of gliding and powerful steam. This iron with SteamGlide soleplate provides you with the best of both! See all benefits
The SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistance, glides excellently and is easy to clean.
The unique steam tip of this Philips iron combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.
2400 Watt enables constant high steam output.
The iron's 150 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.
With the 2.5-m-long cord, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!
The Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti-scale pills and an easy-to-use calc clean function.
Fast and powerful crease removal
Easy to use
Calc management
Technical specifications