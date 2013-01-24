Home
    Iron soleplate cleaning stick

    GC012/00
    Find support for this product
    • Removes stains from the soleplate of your iron Removes stains from the soleplate of your iron Removes stains from the soleplate of your iron
      Iron soleplate cleaning stick

      GC012/00
      Find support for this product

      Removes stains from the soleplate of your iron

      The Philips iron soleplate cleaning stick easily removes stains from the soleplate of your iron, making it spotless for optimum gliding quality. Simply apply it over the hot soleplate and clean it off with a piece of cloth.  Find more ironing accessories here. See all benefits

      Iron soleplate cleaning stick

      Removes stains from the soleplate of your iron

      The Philips iron soleplate cleaning stick easily removes stains from the soleplate of your iron, making it spotless for optimum gliding quality. Simply apply it over the hot soleplate and clean it off with a piece of cloth.  Find more ironing accessories here. See all benefits

        Removes stains from the soleplate of your iron

        Ensures optimum gliding

        • Suitable for all irons
        Suitable for all types of soleplates

        Suitable for all types of soleplates

        It is suitable for all types of ironing soleplates from Philips or any other ironing brand

        Instantly removes stains from the soleplate

        Instantly removes stains from the soleplate

        The cleaning stick is easy to use. Simply apply it over the hot soleplate and clean it off with a piece of cloth

        Removes stains caused by scorched fabrics or impurities

        Removes stains caused by scorched fabrics or impurities to keep your iron performing at its best

        Ensures optimum gliding quality

        Ensures optimum gliding quality for comfortable and fast ironing

        Technical Specifications

        • Size and weight

          Packaging dimensions (W x H x D)
          21.5 x 15 x 12.5  cm
          Product dimensions (W x H x D)
          19.4 x 12 x 2.1  cm
          Total weight with packaging
          0.146  kg

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

