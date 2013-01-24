Home
    Steam iron

    GC4340
    Power with precision
      Steam iron

      GC4340
      Power with precision

      Steam iron with special steam tip to get steam into every little detail. Very high continuous steam output (40 g), extra powerful shot of concentrated steam (100 g), elongated steam slots and special safety features.

      Steam iron with special steam tip to get steam into every little detail. Very high continuous steam output (40 g), extra powerful shot of concentrated steam (100 g), elongated steam slots and special safety features.

        Power with precision

        Easy reach steam tip

        Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

        Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

        The Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

        Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

        Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

        The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.

        Heat protective cover allows immediate safe storage

        Heat protective cover allows immediate safe storage

        Heat protective cover allows immediate safe storage.

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        Your Philips steam iron's Drip-Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

        Less refilling with very large 350 ml water tank

        Less refilling with very large 350 ml water tank

        Less refilling with the very large 350 ml water tank, so you can iron more clothes in one go.

        Extra long 3 m cord for maximum reach

        Extra long 3 m cord for maximum reach

        With the extra-long 3-m cord of your Philips iron, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!

        The steam tip lets you iron in hard-to-reach areas

        The unique steam tip combines a pointed front soleplate with special steam slots in the tip to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas, for the best ironing results.

        Automatic Anti-Calc system

        Automatic Anti-Calc system.

        Soft grip for lasting ironing comfort

        The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Fast heat-up
          Yes

        • Crease removal

          Vertical Steam
          Yes
          Continuous steam
          Up to 40 gr/min
          Spray
          Yes
          Steam Boost
          Up to 100 gr/min
          Reaching tricky areas
          Steam tip

        • Comfortable ironing

          Water tank capacity
          350 ml
          Safe in use
          • Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended
          • Exceeds international drop test standards
          Anti-scale management
          Double Active Calc System
          No leakage
          Drip-stop system
          Cord length
          3 m
          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Additional comfort
          • 360 degree cord freedom
          • Soft grip

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions
          303 x 120 x 152
          Product weight
          1.70

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220 - 240
          Power
          2400
          Frequency
          50–60

        • Smooth gliding

          Soleplate
          Careeza soleplate

        • Accessories

          Included in pack
          Heat protective cover

