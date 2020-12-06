Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    PerfectCare

    Steam iron

    GC3915/16
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Easier and faster without temperature settings Easier and faster without temperature settings Easier and faster without temperature settings
      -{discount-value}

      PerfectCare Steam iron

      GC3915/16
      Overall Rating / 5

      Easier and faster without temperature settings

      Now you can iron everything from jeans to silk in one go with OptimalTEMP technology giving you the perfect combination of heat and steam — for faster crease removal with no risk of burn or shine marks. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £70.00

      PerfectCare Steam iron

      Easier and faster without temperature settings

      Now you can iron everything from jeans to silk in one go with OptimalTEMP technology giving you the perfect combination of heat and steam — for faster crease removal with no risk of burn or shine marks. See all benefits

      Easier and faster without temperature settings

      Now you can iron everything from jeans to silk in one go with OptimalTEMP technology giving you the perfect combination of heat and steam — for faster crease removal with no risk of burn or shine marks. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £70.00

      PerfectCare Steam iron

      Easier and faster without temperature settings

      Now you can iron everything from jeans to silk in one go with OptimalTEMP technology giving you the perfect combination of heat and steam — for faster crease removal with no risk of burn or shine marks. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all steam-iron

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        PerfectCare

        PerfectCare

        Steam iron

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Easier and faster without temperature settings

        100% safe, even on delicate fabrics

        • 2400 W
        • 45 g/min continuous steam
        • 180 g steam boost
        • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
        Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

        Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

        The iron shuts itself off if you leave it standing still. On its heel rest, soleplate or side, it will automatically switch off after 2 minutes.

        Built-in calc-clean slider, long-lasting steam performance

        Built-in calc-clean slider, long-lasting steam performance

        This iron operates with ordinary tap water. Calc-clean is a built-in cleaning function to remove calcium build-up, or lime scale, and maintain peak performance.

        Steam output up to 45 g/min for strong, steady performance

        Steam output up to 45 g/min for strong, steady performance

        Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

        Safe on all ironable garments, guaranteed not to burn

        Safe on all ironable garments, guaranteed not to burn

        Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee that this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.

        Drip stop keeps garments spotless while ironing

        Drip stop keeps garments spotless while ironing

        Our Drip Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures with confidence. There's no need to worry about water droplets causing stains.

        2400 W to heat up quickly

        2400 W to heat up quickly

        Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.

        OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

        OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

        Iron everything from silk to jeans without adjusting the temperature. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, no dial or settings are needed. So there's no more pre-sorting the laundry, or waiting for the iron to heat up and cool down. You're ready for any fabric, any time.

        SteamGlide Plus soleplate for ultimate gliding performance

        SteamGlide Plus soleplate for ultimate gliding performance

        Our exclusive SteamGlide Plus soleplate – with its advanced titanium layer and 6-layer coating – delivers ultimate gliding performance over any fabric. Non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to keep clean.

        Up to 180 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

        Up to 180 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

        Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast crease removal

          Continuous steam
          45  g/min
          Power
          2400  W
          Steam boost
          180  g
          Water spray
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          300  ml
          Drip Stop
          Yes
          Extra-stable heel rest
          Yes
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Tap water suitable
          Yes
          Extra-large filling hole
          Yes

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Built-in Calc-Clean Slider

        • Size and weight

          Packaging dimensions (W x H x D)
          33.2 x 16.7 x 13.7  cm
          Product dimensions (W x H x D)
          31.2 x 14.7 x 12.7  cm
          Weight of iron
          1.485  kg

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Green efficiency

          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount