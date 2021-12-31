Beat the heat with Philips air purifiers with discounts up to -30%! Shop now
        Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.

        Our special SteamGlide Plus soleplate smoothly glides over any fabric. It's also non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to clean.

        Our Drip Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures with confidence. There's no need to worry about water droplets causing stains.

        Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

        This iron operates with ordinary tap water. Calc-clean is a built-in cleaning function to remove calcium build-up, or lime scale, and maintain peak performance.

        A textured handle ensures you a comfortable, ergonomic grip, so you can keep hold of the iron without ever slipping.

        Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

        All our steam iron cables are rigorously tested for maximum safety and durability.

        The vertical steam function lets you refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from curtains as they hang. No ironing board required.

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Soleplate name
          SteamGlide Plus
          Tap water suitable
          Yes
          Drip Stop
          Yes
          Extra-stable heel rest
          Yes
          Extra-large filling hole
          Yes

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Fast crease removal

          Water spray
          Yes

        • Green efficiency

          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Built-in Calc-Clean Slider

