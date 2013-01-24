Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, 2200 W for constant high steam output and Calc buster pills, this Philips iron GC2840/02 gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, 2200 W for constant high steam output and Calc buster pills, this Philips iron GC2840/02 gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, 2200 W for constant high steam output and Calc buster pills, this Philips iron GC2840/02 gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, 2200 W for constant high steam output and Calc buster pills, this Philips iron GC2840/02 gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits
Steam boost up to 100 g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.
Your Philips steam iron's Drip-Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.
This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water, and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale from your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.
The SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistance, glides excellently and is easy to clean.
Continuous steam up to 32 g/min for better crease removal.
After time calc builds up in your iron. This pill breaks down the calc into small pieces so you can calc clean your iron easily. This cleaning needs to take place once a month.
Fast and powerful crease removal
Easy to use
Technical specifications
Calc management