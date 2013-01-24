Home
    SpeedCare

    GC6606/20R1
    Faster and easier ironing**
      Faster and easier ironing**

      The Philips SpeedCare steam generator delivers more steam than a steam iron, helping you to speed up your ironing. Enjoy more quality time with your family thanks to the reduced ironing time with the Philips SpeedCare steam generator iron.

        Faster and easier ironing**

        with twice as much steam** as a steam iron

        • Refurbished product
        • Max 4.4-bar pump pressure
        Optimised water tank for fast refilling

        Optimised water tank for fast refilling

        The water tank has a large filling hole so you can easily fill it under a tap, or with a jug or bottle at any time during ironing. It has a capacity of 1.2 L, so you can enjoy the convenience of more than 1 hour of continuous use, with no need to top up the tank.

        Automatic switch-off for safety and energy saving

        Automatic switch-off for safety and energy saving

        The safety auto-off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you peace of mind about safety.

        Lightweight and compact size for easy storage

        Lightweight and compact size for easy storage

        Thanks to revolutionary ProVelocity technology, we've been able to make a steam generator more compact than ever before. The smaller size fits perfectly on your ironing board for convenience, and carrying it around is made far easier. Plus your steam generator iron will take up much less storage space.

        Safe and secure carry lock

        Safe and secure carry lock

        Your steam generator iron includes a safe carry lock, which securely fastens your iron to its base without the risk of it slipping or someone touching the hot soleplate. It ensures safe and easy transportation around the house, to and from storage.

        Integrated easy-clean system for long-lasting performance

        Integrated easy-clean system for long-lasting performance

        Regular descaling protects your iron and maintains steam performance. The Smart Calc-Clean system is an integrated descaling and cleaning function to extend the lifespan of your steam generator iron. The iron will remind you with both light and sound that cleaning and descaling is needed. Simply place your iron onto the Smart Calc-Clean container and start the process. It takes approx. 2 minutes for the dirty water and scale to be collected; your steam generator will beep once it's finished and ready to use again.

        Great scratch resistance and easy gliding

        Great scratch resistance and easy gliding

        The SteamGlide ceramic soleplate is durable and non-stick, with high scratch resistance and a smooth glide over fabrics. Plus it's easy to clean, especially compared to aluminium soleplates.

        Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

        Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

        An ultra-fast ironing experience can be yours with revolutionary technology. The powerful and continuous steam tackles even tough creases, and thicker fabrics are smoothed out with ease and speed. Plus there's an extra steam boost if needed, perfect for vertical steaming or stubborn creases.

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Hose length
          1.6  m
          Power cord length
          1.8  m
          Heat-up time
          2  min
          Water tank capacity
          1200  ml
          Ultra-light and comfortable
          Yes
          Cord freedom (swivel)
          180 degree cord freedom
          Cord storage
          Cord clip
          Hose storage
          Hose storage compartment
          Refill any time
          Yes
          Filling and emptying water
          Extra-large filling hole

        • Technical specifications

          Product dimensions
          19.8 x 21.7 x 34.6  cm
          Voltage
          220 - 240  V
          Packaging dimensions
          26.4 x 30.3 x 40.4  cm
          Weight of iron
          1.1  kg

        • Fast and powerful crease removal

          Continuous steam output
          95  g/min
          Pressure
          Max 4.4-bar pump pressure
          Power
          2400  W
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Soleplate
          Ceramic

        • Accessories

          Calc Clean container
          Yes

        • Calc management

          Filtered water recommended
          Yes
          Calc clean reminder
          Yes
          Calc clean solution
          Smart Calc Clean
          Suitable for tap water
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            • Compared to Philips steam iron EasySpeed

